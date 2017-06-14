Fashion Is Art
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon was held May 2 at the Meyerson Symphony Center.
The evening consisted of a silent auction, placing their first bids on many one-of-a-kind items and trips, and a shopping experience in the Chic Boutique, styled by Nerissa Von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb from partner TOOTSIES.
Women’s Auxiliary president, Kathie King, said the auxiliary has given back more than $9 million to The Salvation Army over the years through its annual fashion show and has encouraged everyone to join in and help with those efforts and the many programs they support.