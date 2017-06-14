Fashion Is Art

  • Angie Kadesky and Katherine Coker at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Kathie and Joyann King at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Margot Perot and Dee Simmons at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Ramona Jones and Julie Oles at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Carol Seay and Louise Griffeth at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Lisa Cooley and Christie Carter at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Stephanie Seay and Heather Randall at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Jason and Brill Garrett with Ellen and John McStay at the patron party. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland, and Elisa Summers at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Montage of photos by photojournalist Jeremy Lock of those who were helped by The Salvation Army. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Lindy Berkley, Kim Whitman, Amy Prestidge, and Laura Lear at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Myrna and Krystal Schlegel at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Fashion show producer Jan Strimple at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Nerissa von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Interior set up of the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Jeremy and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Major Barbara and Major Jonathan Rich at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
  • Gene Jones, Major Barbara Rich, and Charlotte Jones Anderson at the annual fashion show. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
