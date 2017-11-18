The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) presented Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show on Oct. 23, 2017 in the Venetian Room of the Dallas Fairmont Hotel.

The League strives to raise funds that support the love of music and the arts for thousands of youths and young adults in the Dallas Metroplex. Funds raised help to provide quality outreach educational programs, and musical competitions that light the way for talented local musicians.

Since 1946, the League has worked to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education and fundraising efforts. Since 1998, the League has contributed more than $12 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Association’s Community Outreach and Education programs, which help bring the wonder of music to thousands in the Dallas Metroplex.