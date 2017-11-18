Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show

by · November 18, 2017

  • Kendra, Barbara and Susan Duvall Averitt. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    1 Kendra Averitt, Barbara Averitt, and Susan Duvall Averitt
  • Honorary Chair, Sarah Hardin, Bret McKinney and DSOL President, Mari Epperson. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    2 Sarah Hardin, Bret McKinney, Mari Epperson
  • Darlene Ellison and Lauren Farris. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    3 Darlene Ellison and Lauren Farris
  • Maureen, Allison and Tucker Brodnax. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    4 MAureen, Allison and Tucker Brodnax
  • Donna Arp Weitzman at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    5 Donna Arp Weitzman
  • Sandye Mailandt at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    6 sandye Mailandt
  • Teffy Jacobs at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    7 Teffy Jacobs
  • Doris Jacobs at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    8 Doris Jacobs
  • Lauren Farris at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    9 Lauren Farris
  • Carole Ann Brown at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    10 Carole Ann Brown
  • Bernadette Schaeffler and Kristina Cordiak. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    11 Schaeffler, Cordiak
  • Sharon Ballew, Susan Scullin, and Susan Vaughan Bayley. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    12 Ballew, Scullin, Vaughan
  • Carla Leffert, Megan Pigott, and Paige Elliott. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    13 Leffert, Pigott, Elliott
  • Blanche Cocker and Cathy Martin. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    14 Blanche Coker, Cathy Martin
  • Melissa Lewis, Lisa Laughlin, and Sharla Bush. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    15 Lewis, laughlin, Bush
  • Jana Shafer and Katherine Smethie. (Photo: Barbara Gary)
    16 Shafer, Smethie

