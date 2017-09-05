Fashionable Philanthropists

In Dallas, fashion and philanthropy often go hand in hand. Every autumn, 10 of the city’s most stylish and charitable women are spotlighted at the Crystal Charity Ball’s Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show & Luncheon. The ladies will grace the runway on Sept. 15 in featured designer and guest of honor Zac Posen’s 2017 Resort collection.

After three years under a grand tent in a parking lot adjacent to Neiman Marcus downtown, the 2017 spectacle is moving back inside the flagship store.

The notoriously sold-out event is one of Crystal Charity Ball’s two major events – the other being the black-tie ball. The ball, set for Dec. 2 at the Hilton Anatole, caps off the nonprofit’s yearly fundraising efforts. By that date, CCB hopes to have raised $5.8 million for select beneficiaries: Autism Treatment Center, Inc.; Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star; Children’s Medical Center Foundation; Dallas Holocaust Museum; Hunger Busters; Presbyterian Communities and Services Foundation; Rainbow Days; and Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy. In its 65-year history, the fundraising goal has always been met or exceeded.