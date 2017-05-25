-
Alanna Smith, Gabriela Guerra, and Deve Sanford at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Alanna Smith at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Andy Steingasser at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Anne Banks Blackwell, Elizabeth Cornelius, and Jennifer Hemingson at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Bill and Lezlie Noble, Reed and Monique Williams, and Kimberly and Kyle Thomas at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Cary Pierce at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Cindy Francheck and Jocelyn White at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
CJ and Phyllis Comu at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Clay Morris and Stefanie Klaudt at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Dace Lucia Kidd at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Darin and Margot Ruebel at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Doris Stark and Meredith Bach at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Field of Dreams Margaritas. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Jessica Dobbins at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Jocelyn White and Jody Dean at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
JoJo White and Rhonda Kevlin at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Kathy Fielder and Jocelyn White at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Kathy, Bella, and Jeromy Fielder at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Kelly Howard, Blair Dwyer, and Elizabeth Schwartz at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Lezlie Noble, Monique Williams, and Kimberly Thomas at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Lili Kellogg, Jean Wilson, Skip Haislip, and Gail and Jonathan Pace at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Lili Kellogg, Joe Lucido, and Jeff Hensley at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Linda Robinson and Denise Galetta at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Michele Ritter, Leon Wellons, and Andy Steingasser at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Mimi and Rich Sterling at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Mitty Mohon and Stephanie Meyers at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Mitty Mohon and Stephanie Meyers at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Norma Jean Schaltenbrand, Nancy Henger, Ana Rodriguez, and Carolyn Anderson at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Patrick and Kristy Sands at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Phyllis Comu and Susan Schwartz at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Ray Johnston performing at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Sandy Almanza and Sarai Vega at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Sara Wilkins, Brit Harless, Gretchen Darby, and Abra Garrett at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)
-
Stacy Johnson, Steve Sumter, and Ryan Wolf at the Equest Gala. (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)