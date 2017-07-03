Fifth Annual Brew the Cure Fundraiser

by · July 3, 2017

  • Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.4
  • Jessica Jordan, Hannah Pratt, and Kendall Lunney at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.6
  • Britta Whitaker, Kelsey Buttrell, Chad Hennings, Kate Reese, and Cindy Kramp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.8
  • Paul and Kat Scheurer with Megan Muehlstein and Rick Schreurer at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.11
  • Kelsey and Fred Buttrell at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.20
  • David Brownhill, Brian Bush, and Matt Panke at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.29
  • Brett Moore and Michael Taylor at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.36
  • Chad Hennings and Chase Morris at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.41
  • Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.42
  • Luke Cometti, Dan Mendez, Todd Scheffel, and Trevor Siemazi at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.58
  • Melissa Pinkerton, Rob Howe, and Amy Camp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.64
  • Nathan and Maggie Bude with Sarah Anzjon at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.70
  • Kelsey Buttrell and Amy Camp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.84
  • Brynn Bagot Allday and Nancy Gopez at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.88
  • Kat Scheurer and Megan Muehlstein at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.92
  • Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.96
  • Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.99
  • Fred Buttrell, JDRF Dallas Executive Director Amy Camp, Brew the Cure Chair Kelsey Buttrell, and Fred Hamilton at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.105
  • Jim Heintz, Rick Scheurer, David Deffenbaugh, and Andy Fisher at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.110
  • Linda O’Hea, Valerie Elkins, and Amy Harris at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.122
  • Atmosphere at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.125
  • Owner of Henderson Tap House Tim McEvilly and JDRF Dallas Executive Director Amy Camp at the Brew the Cure fundraiser. (Photos: Tamytha Cameron)
    HTH.138

