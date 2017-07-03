Fifth Annual Brew the Cure Fundraiser
The Young Leadership Committee of JDRF, the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, hosted its fifth annual Brew the Cure fundraising event June 3 at the Henderson Tap House.
The evening featured live music, local brews, food, and exciting raffle prizes. Beer pong tournament winners secured two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game, among other prizes.
More than 100 people joined JDRF to raise money in support of JDRF’s mission to cure, treat and prevent type 1 diabetes. Since its inception in 2012, Brew the Cure has raised more than $80,000 for type 1diabetes research. This year’s event raised more than $15,000, raising the total to $95,000 over the past five years.
For more information, please visit jdrf.org.