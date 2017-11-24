A Tasteful Place, Dallas Arboretum’s newest year-round food destination, held the "Four Chefs Under Forty" event on Oct. 18. The evening served as the launch event for Growing Friends, a new membership level at the Dallas Arboretum for those 21 to 40 years old. Hosts Taylor and Richard Collinsworth, Molly and Justin Cox, Kari and Troy Kloewer and Catherine and Blake Woodall invited 200 of their friends and colleagues to be some of the first to party at A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre garden with a lagoon, pavilion and beautiful views of Dallas’ skyline, while listening to the band, the Culdesac Kids.

Well dressed guests walked the pathways of A Tasteful Place to see what was growing in the new gardens, all while sampling the delectable delights, prepared by the celebrity chefs. Chef Uno Immanivong of Chino Chinatown served a poke daikon taco. Chef Daniel Pittman of LUCK at Trinity Groves served a house pastrami slider with pickled beets and candied jalapeños. Chef Anastacia Quinones of Oddfellows served farro risotto with braised beef short rib and arugula, and Chef Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen served nduja with yogurt and a crispy artichoke chip.

“I am so thankful for the Dallas Arboretum and to be able to be involved with a great organization. For those who are interested in helping to maintain and preserve this treasure in Dallas, please join Growing Friends,” said Taylor Collinsworth, co-host for Four Chefs Under Forty.

For more information about Growing Friends, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/support-volunteer/levels-benefits.