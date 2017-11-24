Four Chefs Under Forty

by · November 24, 2017

  • Catherine and Blake Woodall. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    4 Catherine Woodall Blake Woodall (2)
  • Robbie and Skyler Baty. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    7 Robbie and Skyler Baty (2)
  • Elizabeth Hutchison and Elizabeth Eliot Dyess. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    8 Elizabeth Hutchison Elizabeth Eliot Dyess
  • Maddie Keeling, Harrison Dawkins, and Simms Carbine. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    10 Maddie Keeling Harrison Dawkins Simms Carbine
  • Latha Nehru, Vinny Kamath, and Smitha Chawla. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    11 Latha Nehru Vinny Kamath Smitha Chawla (2)
  • Maria and Ernesto Echeverria. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    12 Maria and Ernesto Echeverria
  • Shannon McCracken and Laura Black. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    14 Shannon McCracken Laura Black (2)
  • Carlos and Holly Navarre. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    15 Carlos and Holly Navarre (2)
  • Deuce and Joanna Robertson with Parker and Kady Chivington. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    16 Deuce and Joanna Robertson Parker and Kady Chivington (2)
  • Abby Gans, Rachel Riley, Tarryn Uran, Katherine Shaw, Mary Elizabeth Cooper, and Susan Conway. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    17 Abby Gans Rachel Riley Tarryn Uran Katherine Shaw Mary Elizabeth Cooper Susan Conway (2)
  • Heather and Daniel Branch. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    18 Heather and Daniel Branch (2)
  • J.K. Moody and John Cox with Heather and Sam Cole. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    19 J.K. Moody John Cox Heather and Sam Cole
  • Alicia and Michelle Nicoud. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    20 Alicia and Michelle Nicoud
  • Troy Cox and Jeffery Gorczynski. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    21 Troy Cox Jeffery Gorczynski
  • Macy Pulliam and Jennifer Buntz. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    23 Macy Pulliam Jennifer Buntz
  • Taylor Collinsworth, Molly and Justin Cox, Blake Woodall, and Crystal Hoang. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    25 Taylor Collinsworth Molly and Justin Cox Blake Woodall Crystal Hoang (2)
  • Chef Andrea Shackelford with Harvest Seasonal Kitchen. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    26 Chef Andrea Shackelford with Harvest Seasonal Kitchen
  • Chef Daniel Pittman with LUCK. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    27 Chef Daniel Pittman with LUCK
  • Chef Uno Immanivong with Chino Chinatown. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    28 Chef Uno Immanivong with Chino Chinatown
  • Chef Anastacia Quinones with Oddfellows. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    29 Chef Anastacia Quinones with Oddfellows
  • Lauren Little and Jessica Baxter. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    30 Lauren Little Jessica Baxter (2)
  • James Snyder and Sarah Acker with Shannon and Geoff Stupay. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    James Snyder Sarah Acker Shannon and Geoff Stupay (4)
  • Jim and Robin Carreker. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Jim and Robin Carreker
  • Justin Cox, Blake Woodall, and Richmond Collinsworth. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Justin Cox Blake Woodall Richmond Collinsworth (3)
  • Lora Grabowsky, Lauren and Ben Phillips, and Emily and Andrew Greene. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Lora Grabowsky Lauren Phillips Ben Phillips Emily and Andrew Greene
  • Maddie Keeling, Harrison Dawkins, and Simms Carbine. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Maddie Keeling Harrison Dawkins Simms Carbine (2)
  • Ryan and Haley Dudrow. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Ryan and Haley Dudrow
  • Shannon McCracken and Laura Black. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Shannon McCracken Laura Black
  • Taylor Collinsworth, Molly and Justin Cox, Blake Woodall, and Crystal Hoang. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Taylor Collinsworth Molly and Justin Cox Blake Woodall Crystal Hoang
  • The Culdesac Kids. (Kristina Bowman Photography)
    The Culdesac Kids (3)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Latest in Education

Latest in Community

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Fri 24

A Charlie Brown Christmas

November 17 @ 7:30 pm - December 23 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 24

Frosty & Friends

November 17 @ 7:30 pm - December 23 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 24

The Trains at NorthPark

November 18, 2017 @ 10:00 am - January 7, 2018 @ 9:00 pm
Fri 24

Isabelle du Toit – ‘Truce’

November 18 @ 11:00 am - December 30 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 24

Tom Holland: Birds and Water

November 24 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm