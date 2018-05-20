The Fourth Annual Boots & Blessings Gala took place on April 21 at Austin Ranch at Hilton DFW Lakes to benefit Ally’s Wish. The organization grants wishes such as trips to Disney World or helicopter rides over the Grand Canyon to mothers battling terminal illnesses, so they may create lasting memories with their children and loved ones. The evening consisted of an extensive silent auction filled with trips, fashion and accessories, sports memorabilia, restaurant and entertainment packages, and more.

Allyson’s wish was the first to be granted prior to losing her battle with ovarian cancer in 2014. Hendrickson’s blog, 3 Little Cowboys began as a collection of letters and stories to her three young sons, but it quickly gained a national following spanning seven years. With her friends by her side, she unwrapped her published book, Three Little Cowboys. Today a portion of the sales from Hendrickson’s book benefits Ally’s Wish and the college funds of her three children.

Since its inception, Ally’s Wish has granted seventy-eight wishes to mothers who’ve battled inflammatory breast cancer, Leukemia, colon cancer and other terminal illnesses. Ally’s Wish currently has 43 moms waiting to have wishes granted with new requests arriving daily.