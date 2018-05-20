Fourth Annual Boots & Blessings Gala

  • Ally's Wish Co-Founders Holly Reed, Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps, and Heather Reed. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Ally's Wish Co-Founders Holly Reed, Melissa Cary, Missy Phipps, Heather Reed 2
  • Amy Vanderoef and Missy Phipps. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Amy Vanderoef, Missy Phipps
  • Amy Vanderoef and Wyatt Stinchfield. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Amy Vanderoef, Wyatt Stinchfield
  • Auctioneer Mike Trent with Jack Philips. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Auctioneer Mike Trent with Jack Philips
  • Brett Kelly and Nicole Notagiacomo with Grace and Sam Fannin. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Brett Kelly, Nicole Notagiacomo, Grace Fannin, Sam Fannin
  • Carole and Scott Murray. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Carole and Scott Murray
  • Dancing to The Breckenridge Band. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Dancing to The Breckenridge Band 2
  • Ginger and Andy Eads. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Ginger and Andy Eads
  • Jack and Judy Philips. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Jack and Judy Philips
  • Lori and Mike Fickling. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Lori and Mike Fickling
  • Lori Fickling with Andy and Ginger Eads. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Lori Fickling, Andy Eads, Ginger Eads
  • Mark and Kristie Tillman. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Mark and Kristie Tillman
  • Pat Conner, Cole, Cade, and Austin Hendrickson with Larry Conner. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Pat Conner, Cole Hendrickson, Cade Hendrickson, Austin Hendrickson, Larry Conner
  • Ron and Vicki Putnam and Scott and Karen Grippin. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Ron and Vicki Putnam, Scott and Karen Grippin
  • Supporters of Ally's Wish. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Suporters of Ally's Wish
  • The Breckenridge Band. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    The Breckenridge Band
  • Wyatt Stinchfield bids for Mom, Amy Vanderoef. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    Wyatt Stinchfield bids for Mom, Amy Vanderoef

