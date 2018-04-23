Friends Spring Dinner

by · April 23, 2018

  • Caryl Keys, Nancy Shelton, Tincy Miller, and Janice Wilbur. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Caryl Keys Nancy Shelton Tincy Miller Janice Wilbur
  • Cory and Artie Sue Wells. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Cory Wells and Artie Sue Wells
  • Louise and Dr. Joe LaManna. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Louise LaManna and Dr. Joe LaManna
  • Margot and Ross Perot. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Margot and Ross Perot
  • Max and Martha Wells with Melora Leiser and Mark Wolf. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Max Wells Martha Wells Melora Leiser Mark Wolf
  • Robbie and Nancy Briggs. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Robbie and Nancy Briggs
  • Roy and Janice Coffee. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Roy and Janice Coffee
  • Venise and Larry Stuart. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Venise and Larry Stuart
  • Vera and Bob Thornton. (Photo: Dana Driensky )
    Vera and Bob Thornton

