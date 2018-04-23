Friends Spring Dinner

The Friends of the Arboretum Spring Dinner was held March 22, sponsored by Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians. The annual dinner is hosted during Dallas Blooms in the Jonsson Color Garden. The three course dinner was catered by Gil’s Elegant Catering with over 275 in attendance.

The Friends of the Arboretum membership is a very supportive group with benefits that include invitations to exclusive trips, special concert seating, annual spring dinner in the garden, special parking and more.