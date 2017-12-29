On Nov. 10, more than 425 guests gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas for the Armstrong Elementary School Auction, which was co-chaired by Mary C Corrigan, Lindsay Jacaman, Gable Shaikh and Lisa Ogle. Total funds raised by the "Give a Little, Grow a Lot" campaign raised nearly $700,000 via the Auction and the Family Giving campaign.

Funds raised will go towards the construction of a new wing that will include flex classrooms, as well as a new office, a new music room, a new art room and two new Spanish class rooms. In addition, monies raised will also fund other recurring budget necessities including: teacher’s salaries, teacher development, campus technology – including laptops and interactive whiteboards – and basic supplies like copy machines and printer toner.

Major sponsors of the “Give a Little, Grow a Lot” Auction included: The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas and The Goff Family, Sewell Automotive, Hadleigh’s, Methodist Hospital of Dallas, The Kang + Carmack Family, Mary Ann and Robert Kerr, The Corrigan-Goddard Foundation, Dominika + David Barnes, Karina + Horatio Lonsdale-Hands, The Tolleson Family, The Booth Family, and The Henry Family.