ChildCareGroup hosted its seventh annual Great Adventure Hunt Jan. 31 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, presented by Alliance Data.

The fun and clever puzzle hunt at the Perot Museum grossed nearly $360,000 to support CCG’s early childhood education programs. Erin Nealy Cox and Trey Cox, along with Nicole and Justin Small, co-chaired the 2017 Great Adventure Hunt. Nicole Small was the Perot Museum’s CEO for 12 years, leading the successful completion of the world-class downtown museum.

ChildCareGroup is committed to building a stronger community by providing services that touch the lives of more than 50,000 children, parents and early childhood professionals each year.