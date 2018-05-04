Hall Arts Residences Hosts Art Ball Patrons Party

by · May 4, 2018

  • Catherine Marcus Rose and Rebecca Enloe Fletcher. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.17
  • Agustín Arteaga, Rebecca Enloe Fletcher, and Carlos Gonzalez-Jaime. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.25
  • Floral decor. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.36
  • Lynn McBee, Lea Anne Laughlin, and Brooke Hortenstine. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.61
  • John Eagle, Rebecca Enloe and Barron Fletcher, and Jennifer Eagle. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.70
  • Lea Anne Laughlin and Faisal Halum. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.78
  • Brian Bolke and Juliette Moussa. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.90
  • Live Auction items. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.100
  • Rebecca Enloe Fletcher and Agustín Arteaga. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.113
  • Guests listening to the talk. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.119
  • Lea Anne Laughlin. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.132
  • Rebecca Enloe Fletcher with Clay and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.159
  • Lee and Ann Hobson with Carl and Peggy Sewell. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.164
  • Capera Ryan, Margaret Solomon, Liz Naftalis, and Deborah Scott. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.173
  • Agustín Arteaga, Gene Jones, and Cynthia Calabrese. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)
    ABPP.18.197

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 04

The Thomas J. Harrison Bible Collection

March 2 - May 4
Fri 04

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

March 4 - June 3
Fri 04

Bogdan Perzynski: The Future’s Ecology

March 31 @ 6:00 pm - May 5 @ 9:00 pm
Fri 04

Story of the Year Writing Contest

April 2 @ 8:00 am - July 27 @ 11:30 pm
Fri 04

Inspired by Vision

April 3 @ 11:00 am - May 4 @ 5:00 pm