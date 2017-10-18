Helping our Heroes Gala and Golf Tournament

Helping Our Heroes Foundation's (HOH) seventh annual Gala and Golf Tournament, was held Sept. 9, and Sept. 11, respectively, at Las Colinas Country Club.

The gala welcomed multiple wounded warriors who are all featured in George W. Bush’s Portraits of Courage. Photojournalist MSgt. Jeremy Lock was the guest speaker.

Famous athletes made an appearance at the golf tournament, including MLB Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Marty Turco of the Dallas Stars, ESPN’s Brady Tinker, and PGA Pro Joel Edwards.

Helping Our Heroes’ 2017 beneficiaries include The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and the Semper Fi Fund.