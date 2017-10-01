Helping Our Heroes Gala and Golf Tournament

by · October 1, 2017

  • Laura and Wess Derilek with Megan and Mark Price. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.30
  • David and Caroline Perel. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.39
  • Brandon, Shannon, Thomas, and Grady Hall. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.46
  • Penny and David Cook. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.56
  • David and Caroline Perel with Margarita and Michael Weis. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.58
  • Johnnie Yellock and Michael Meyer. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.66
  • Lauren Christensen, Steve Christensen, Bradley Wilson, and Melanie Crum. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.100
  • Brent Snyder and Chrissie Snyder. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.108
  • Jake Rhodes, Jeremy Lock, and Jim Pasant. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.116
  • Johnnie Yellock, Sharon Meyer, Michael Meyer, Vanessa Keane, and Carl Fite. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.119
  • Andy Evans and Ezmer Evans. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.138
  • Jared Smith, Charlotte Smith, Chezelle Fiske, and Brian Fiske. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HHGala2017.141
  • Georgia Wilson, Travis Wilson, Marlon Watson, JB Edwards, and Art Seals. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.15
  • Chuck Hunt, Mike Marasco, and Randy Gill. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.56
  • John Darden and Lance Bergstrom. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.60
  • Adam Acosta, Randy Gill, and Xavier Espinoza. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.64
  • Johnnie Yellock and Michael Meyer. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.93
  • Jeff Swan, Dan Ryan, Todd Ranta, and Doug Murray. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.111
  • John Keow, Steve Cunningham, and Andrew Watson. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.114
  • Kevin Hays and Steve Pilipchuk. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.127
  • Marty Turco and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.205
  • Joel Edwards, Brady Tinker, and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.209
  • Laura Nelson, Melissa Riehl, and Lezleigh Kleibrink. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    HourHGT2017.233

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Education

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 01

Richard Hickam: Expressions of Color

September 16 - October 21
Sun 01

Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

September 22 @ 7:30 pm - October 29 @ 4:30 pm
Mon 02

National Kidney Foundation Golf Classic

October 2 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Mon 02

Park City Club’s Fall Open House

October 2 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 03

Women’s Economic Empowerment: Luncheon and Panel Discussion

October 3 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm