Heroes for Children Raises $287,600

by · May 25, 2017

  • Jenny Dowen, Tyler and Sarena Vilandre, Larissa Linton, and Justin Lopez at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • HFC Families including Brooke and Jill Bott with Adrianna Stephenson and Emily Grubbs at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Jenny Dowen, Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley, and Larissa Linton at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Sewell Team including Emily Peterson, Daniella Gigilio, Kathryn Copp, and Sterling Holmes at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Kim Bannister and Jo Trizilla at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Tracy Rathbun, Larissa Linton, Jenny Dowen, Leah Still, Channing Smythe, and Stacy Kelly at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Alison and Mike Malone at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Cameron Smith, Holly Davis, and Brandy Morrison at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
  • Lindsay Nordyke, Lauren Jacks, Laura Pustejovsky, Natalie Hildebrand, and Tiffany Miller at the Heroes and Handbags event. (Photo: Haynsworth Photography)
