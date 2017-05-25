Heroes for Children Raises $287,600

Heroes for Children, an organization that provides financial and social assistance to families with a child battling cancer, hosted the 12th annual Heroes and Handbags auction on March 31 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

More than 474 guests attended and raised $287, 600 for Heroes for Children. At this year’s Heroes and Handbags event, chairs Tracy Rathbun and Stacy Kelly planned a brunch featuring more than 175 designer handbags available for auction from designers like Draper James, Chloé, Chanel, Gucci, Christian Louboutin and many more. In addition, guests had the opportunity to bid on a special auction item called the “Hero Bag” that directly gives back to the families served by the nonprofit.

The theme of this year’s luncheon was “Through the Looking Glass,” as it encouraged each person connected with Heroes for Children to look at childhood cancer through a different lens.