Jason Witten Honored with the Roger Staubach Award

by · June 1, 2018

  • Andre Reed, Mike Adams, Tracy Murray, Dontrelle Inman, and Matthias Farley. (Courtesy photo)
    Andre Reed, Mike Adams, Tracy Murray, Dontrelle Inman, Matthias Farley
  • Bishop TD and Serita Jakes with Pat Smith and Emmitt Smith. (Courtesy photo)
    Bishop TD Jakes, Serita Jakes, Pat Smith, Emmitt Smith
  • Carmaleta and Otis Felton. (Courtesy photo)
    Carmaleta and Otis Felton
  • Carole and Scott Murray. (Courtesy photo)
    Carole and Scott Murray
  • Dr. Jen Welter. (Courtesy photo)
    Dr. Jen Welter
  • Emmitt and Pat Smith with Michael Wilson. (Courtesy photo)
    Emmitt and Pat Smith, Michael Wilson
  • (Courtesy photo)
    ESCI Gala_Small Photo-2313
  • (Courtesy photo)
    ESCI Gala_Small Photo-3137
  • Janiece Evans and Mark Page. (Courtesy photo)
    Janiece Evans-Page, Mark Page
  • Jon and Dawn Mellon. (Courtesy photo)
    Jon and Dawn Mellon
  • Kavon and Gera Frazier. (Courtesy photo)
    Kavon and Gera Frazier
  • Libby Vincek and Cynthia Smoot. (Courtesy photo)
    Libby Vincek, Cynthia Smoot
  • Michelle Witten bids on Dancing With The Stars auction package. (Courtesy photo)
    Michelle Witten bids on Dancing With The Stars auction package
  • Mioshi and Chris Johnson. (Courtesy photo)
    Mioshi and Chris Johnson
  • Nischelle Turner with Emmitt and Pat Smith. (Courtesy photo)
    Nischelle Turner, Emmitt and Pat Smith
  • Pat and Emmitt Smith with TEAM 22 kids. (Courtesy photo)
    Pat and Emmitt Smith with TEAM 22 kids
  • Robert McCormick, Jason and Michelle Witten, and Pat and Emmitt Smith. (Courtesy photo)
    Robert McCormick, Jason and Michelle Witten, Pat and Emmitt Smith
  • Spud Webb, Ron Harper, Carin Alves, and Kelly Sheehan. (Courtesy photo)
    Spud Webb, Ron Harper, Carin Alves, Kelly Sheehan
  • Thurman and Patti Thomas. (Courtesy photo)
    Thurman and Patti Thomas
  • Torii and Katrina Hunter, Emmitt and Pat Smith, and Janiece and Mark Page. (Courtesy photo)
    Torii and Katrina Hunter, Emmitt and Pat Smith, Janiece and Mark Page
  • Torii and Katrina Hunter. (Courtesy photo)
    Torii and Katrina Hunter
  • Tye and Melissa Rycroft Strickland. (Courtesy photo)
    Tye Strickland, Melissa Rycroft Strickland
  • Woody McClain. (Courtesy photo)
    Woody McClain

