The Dallas Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) has raised more than $350,000 from this year’s Cliff Harris JDRF Reunion Golf Classic, thanks to its generous sponsors and donors.

The 2017 Cliff Harris JDRF Reunion Golf Classic was held at the Dallas Athletic Club June 19.

Over the past nine years, the event has collectively raised $2.5 million to support JDRF’s mission of accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.