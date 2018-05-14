Jenna Bush Hager Shared Insights Of Her Life’s Story

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s (PCHPS) Spring Taste, Tour, Explore events began April 11 with the Distinguished Speaker Luncheon featuring Jenna Bush Hager as the speaker, chaired by Tish Key at the Brook Hollow Golf Club.

VIP guests enjoyed a reception with Jenna where she was as amiable and friendly as ever, visiting with hometown friends and making new acquaintances with PCHPS sponsors and underwriters, posing for photos and selfies whenever asked.

Lucinda Buford, PCHPS president, welcomed the crowd with Tish and introduced Highland Park High School’s Lads and Lassies choir as they sang a lovely version of The Lord Bless You and Keep You as the invocation.

Jenna's stories gave insight into her life with the Secret Service, dating her husband, Henry, and episodes at the White House and beyond. She spoke strongly about helping support more appreciation for teachers, as a former teacher herself. As a television correspondent, one of her most compelling interviews was with Maya Angelou and she stressed that even the most ordinary people have extraordinary lives and stories to tell and she finds it fulfilling to meet these people and share the stories of their lives and experiences. Reading with her children is a favorite pastime as well as spending time with all of her family. She ended her presentation saying she believes strongly in keeping the heritage of our homes, the history of our city, preserved for future generations.