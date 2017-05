The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) celebrated its 95th anniversary with a Charter Party on May 4 at the Scottish Rite Hospital playground.

This family-friendly gathering featured entertainment, games, face painting, and food from Ruthie’s Rolling Café and Chez Flo.

This 95th “birthday party” honored members and all of those who have helped make JLD what it is today. The JLD has already surpassed its 95th anniversary campaign goal of raising $95,000.