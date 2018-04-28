JLD Hosts Fifth Annual Women Lead Scholarship Program

by · April 28, 2018

  • Mary Kay Inc. Team. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.7
  • Kara Sewell and Fifth Place Winner Alandra Gllareva. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.38
  • Kara Sewell, JLD President and Women LEAD Judge Jennifer Tobin, Fourth Place Winner Sonya Soto, Ninth Place Winner Elia Espinosa, Tenth Place Winner Eh Kaw Thaw, Sixth Place Winner Annette Morales, Seventh Place Winner Ingrid Romero, Eighth Place Winner Yasmin Milan, Second Place Winner Carol Flores, Fifth Place Winner Albana Gllareva, Third Place Winner Alondra Martinez Gallegos, First Place Winner Lal Lawmi, and Women LEAD Chair Katharine Fife. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.210
  • Dr Pepper Snapple Group Director of HR and Women LEAD Judge Nisha Shah, JLD President and Women LEAD Judge Jennifer Tobin, Fourth Place Winner Sonya Soto, Ninth Place Winner Elia Espinosa, Tenth Place Winner Eh Kaw Thaw, Sixth Place Winner Annette Morales, Seventh Place Winner Ingrid Romero, Eighth Place Winner Yasmin Milan, Second Place Winner Carol Flores, Fifth Place Winner Albana Gllareva, Third Place Winner Alondra Martinez Gallegos, First Place Winner Lal Lawmi, Mary Kay Inc. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Kirsten Gappelberg, Mary Kay Inc. Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Julia A. Simon and Women LEAD Chair Katharine Fife. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.214
  • First Place Winner Lal Lawmi, Fourth Place Winner Sonya Soto, and Ninth Place Winner Elia Espinosa. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.216
  • First Place Winner Lal Lawmi, Third Place Winner Alondra Martinez Gallegos, Second Place Winner Carol Flores, and Fourth Place Winner Sonya Soto. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.224
  • JLD Women LEAD Committee. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.242
  • First Place Winner Lal Lawmi and Women LEAD Chair Katharine Fife. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.246
  • Women LEAD Chair Katharine Fife, WFAA News 8 Anchor and Women LEAD Emcee Kara Sewell and Mary Kay Inc. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Kirsten Gappelberg. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLDLead18.252

