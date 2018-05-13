JLD Sponsor Cocktail Party
by Staff Report · May 13, 2018
Courtney Edwards, Tillie Borchers, and Kate McCoy. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Brian Smiley and Jeff Hudson. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Catherine Hansard, Jana Wight, Monica Hart, and Jenna Reekie. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Sara Fredericks, Jennifer Tobin, Sara Rockey, and Sally Hodge. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Wegman, and Bill Braem. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Ted and Carrie Hill. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Martha Wann with Robert and Elizabeth Creel. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Jordan Kragen, Staci Thetford, Ruth Farrar, Lindsey Gavlick, and Kelsey McLaughlin. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Connor Terry, Whitney Walker, Scott Dold, Mackenzie Whipps, Kelsey Brockman, and Brian Beckman. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
Roberto Cortez and Leigh Anne Haugh with Nikki and Crayton Webb. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
On April 11, the Junior League of Dallas had the pleasure of hosting and celebrating their sponsors at the Art House of Hotel Zaza. Guests gathered and mingled with one another while enjoying passed snacks and a wine/cocktail bar.