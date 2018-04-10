JLD’s Viva Big D Auction Party

More than 400 guests enjoyed a fun-filled evening on March 3 at the Junior League of Dallas’ sold out Viva Big D Auction Party, presented by Park Place Dealerships. The party was held at 7 for Parties, where 2017-2018 Auction Party Chair Heather McNamara and the JLD Auction Party Team decked out the venue to bring a bit of Vegas to Dallas.

The evening began with a VIP reception where special guests were able to sip and share in a separate lounge area equipped with a private bar, bites and gaming tables. A special Sustainer Lounge sponsored by Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians was sectioned off for JLD Sustainers to mingle in as well. As the night continued, guests made their way into the main room, which consisted of multiple food stations provided by Wendy Krispin Catering and an open bar for all guests to enjoy while placing their bets at gaming tables and bidding in an unforgettable silent auction made possible by PlainsCapital Bank. Patrons danced the night away to the upbeat music of the Taylor Pace Orchestra, sponsored by Jordan Kahn Music Company.