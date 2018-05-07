Jonathan’s Place Breaks Records at Luncheon

by · May 7, 2018

  • Annie Walker, Kay Sim, Allicia Frye, and Stacy Walker. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Annie Walker, Kay Sim, Allicia Frye, and Stacy Walker
  • Centerpieces by Urban Spikes. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Centerpieces by Urban Spikes
  • Elizabeth Mosman-Director of Foster Care and Adoption with Award of Compassion honoree Jessica Stubbs and Cindy Dodds, Jonathan's Place board of directors President. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Elizabeth Mosman-Director of Foster Care and Adoption with Award of Compassion honoree Jessica Stubbs and Cindy Dodds, Jonathan's Place board of directors President
  • Shelly Slater. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Emcee Shelly Slater
  • Jeannette Walls with Honorary Chairs and Presenting Sponsors Ted and Shannon Skokos. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Jeannette Walls with Honorary Chairs and Presenting Sponsors Ted and Shannon Skokos
  • Jeannette Walls with Insperity - Champion Sponsors. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Jeannette Walls with Insperity - Champion Sponsors
  • Keynote speaker Jeannette Walls. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Keynote speaker Jeannette Walls
  • Luncheon chairs Linda Wimberly and Robyn Gould, Jeannette Walls, honorary chairs Ted and Shannon Skokos, Allicia Frye, and CEO of Jonathan's Place. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Luncheon chairs Linda Wimberly and Robyn Gould, Jeannette Walls, honorary chairs Ted and Shannon Skokos, Allicia Frye, CEO of Jonathan's Place
  • Marianne Staubach table- Hero sponsors. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Marianne Staubach table- Hero sponsors
  • Speaker sponsors Rachel and Brad Stephens with Jeannette Walls. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    Speaker sponsors Rachel and Brad Stephens with Jeannette Walls
  • Sponsor and raffle packages signage. (Courtesy American Airlines)
    Sponsor and raffle packages signage
  • CEO Allicia Frye with Clayton Lowery, winner of 500,000 American Airlines miles. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    webCEO Allicia Frye with Clayton Lowery, winner of 500,000 American Airlines miles
  • Former NBA player Stephen Howard with his mom Janice Howard. (Stephen Masker Photography)
    webFormer NBA player Stephen Howard with his mom Janice Howard

