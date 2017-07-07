Junior League of Dallas 2017 Speaker Reveal

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) revealed on June 29 that Academy Award®-winning actress Octavia Spencer will speak at the annual Milestones Luncheon. The JLD also announced the 2017-2018 Sustainer of the Year is Linda Perryman Evans. The 2017 Milestones Luncheon, chaired by Jennifer Scripps, Nikki Webb and Sustaining Chair Debbie Scripps, will be held Friday, November 17, 2017, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

The Milestones Luncheon is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund that serves as a platform to raise awareness for the programs and issues supported by the JLD, as well as to recognize the impact and achievements of its volunteers.

To purchase tables or individual tickets, please contact the JLD Development Office at (214) 357-8822 ext. 118 or visit www.jld.net/milestones-luncheon for more information.