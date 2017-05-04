Junior League of Dallas 55th Annual Ball

by · May 4, 2017

  • Laura Sparkman and Stephen McIntire at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-4
  • Lena and Derek Alley at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-8
  • David and Tracy Steiner at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-9
  • Shannon and Roger Fisher at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-12
  • Michael and Beth Llyod at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-15
  • Sarah and Jon Burns at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-33
  • Ashley Blurton, Jordan Buis, Jamie Buis, Kristin Moore, Brian Moore, Maureen Clark, Chad Clark, Holly Bond, Chris Paulsen and Lauren Paulsen at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-34
  • Melissa and Darren Wickham at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-39
  • Chad Schuford and Montana Bourland with David, Karen, Janna, and Matt Schuford at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-67
  • Sewell Group at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-78
  • Nardos Design Dress. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-104
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-109
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-110
  • Nardos Design Dress. (Photo: Audrey Cho)
    55thBall-113
  • JLD Past Ball Chairs. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1243
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1262
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1268
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1283
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1284
  • Mary Lou Gorno, Lydia Novakov, Linda Quisenberry, and Debbie Oates at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1291
  • Keith Newman and Joe LaManna at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1292
  • Grant Garlock, Kelly Donohue, Bethany and Stephen Holloway, and Angela Nash at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1298
  • Jeremy and D'Andra Simmons-Lock with Lynn and Allan McBee at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1302
  • Lynn McBee and Bonner Allen at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1303
  • Christa Sanford, Bonner Allen, and Meredith Mosley at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1309
  • James Sackett and Kimberly Yamanouchi at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1333
  • Majed and Alma Nachawati with Danaree and Alex Allgood at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1340
  • Wynne and Chris Cunningham with Lisa Hewitt Tibbs at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1346
  • Lana Constantine and Patrick Hoogendijk at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Rhi Lee)
    AD1V1347
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.3
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.7
  • JLD Past Ball Chair Gowns. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.9
  • Tanya Foster, Paige Slates, and Amy Turner at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.65
  • Brian and Samantha Lee with Nicole Bernard and Aaron Kohler at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.69
  • Gail Madden and Linda Custard at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.72
  • Debbie Snell and Karen Shuford at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.73
  • Felipe and Emily Somerville Cabrera at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.83
  • Lydia, Isabell, and Dan Novakov at the JLD Ball. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    JLBall17.95

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 04

‘Stay in Touch’

April 1 - July 1
Thu 04

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Thu 04

Dance of Death at Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Thu 04

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Thu 04

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30