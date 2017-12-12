Junior League of Dallas’ Seventh Annual Milestone Luncheon

by · December 12, 2017

  • Elise Elam, Doris Lewis and Laura Sullivan. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_020
  • Heather Bonfield and Vicki Clark. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_023
  • JLD Communications Vice President, Bianca Hernandez, JLD Community Vice President, Megan Inman, Summer Breen, Heather Bonfield and Marie Facini. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_025
  • Kimberly Dean, Carla Gourley and Heather Lorch. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_029
  • Michael Angelo and Waynette Ballengee. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_036
  • Celeste Paylor, Tracy Steiner, Zakiyah Johnson and Nicole Peer. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_039
  • Michelle Bobadilla, Veronica Torres and Arcilia Acosta. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_055
  • Lynn McBee, Gail Madden, Lyda Hill, Connie O’Neill and Peggy Allison. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_062
  • Les Clark, Jennifer Tobin and Georgiana Clark. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_063
  • Ginger Sager, Debbie Scripps, Linda Perryman Evans and Jennifer Tobin. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    JLDCam2_113
  • Lisa Nelson and Kelly Schadt. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.67
  • Joanne Shuey, Toshiro Murphy and Cindy Goodman. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.74
  • Margo Goodwin, Brent Christopher and Linda McFarland. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.75
  • Jasmine Bouyer, Melissa Larsen and Bora Sing. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.77
  • Scott Yankee, Susan Williams and Tommy Pigg. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.91
  • Atlee, Nicole and Caroline Kohl with Miriam and Josh Briscoe. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.113
  • Peggy Riggs, Linda Perryman Evans, Trisha Wilson, and Jill Smith. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.120
  • Kate McCoy, Bunny Cotten, D’Andra Simmons and Kaitlyn Robertson. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.137
  • Amy Meadows and Sarah Losinger. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.140
  • Clair Biller, Kathryn Copp and Tara Hafertepe. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.151
  • Calvert Collins-Bratton, Shelly Slater and Jennifer Scripps. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.161
  • Nikki Webb, Featured Speaker, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Scripps. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.212
  • Featured Speaker, Octavia Spencer and Master of Ceremonies, Shelly Slater. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MileStone17.289
  • Louanna and Dianna Keelar. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MilestonesLuncheon-6
  • Hillary Turner, Mackenzie Rodgers, Kameron Westcott and Angie Shank. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MilestonesLuncheon-9
  • Jennifer Jorns and Corinne Carpenter. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MilestonesLuncheon-15
  • Shawn Wills, Dawn Hooper, Jessica Weidman, Ashley Lindsay and DeAdrian Maddox. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MilestonesLuncheon-19
  • Dr. Evelyn Ashley and Brittany Montgomery. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MilestonesLuncheon-23
  • Jay McColley and Shannon Fisher. (Photo: Celeste Smith)
    MilestonesLuncheon-35

