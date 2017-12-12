Junior League of Dallas’ Seventh Annual Milestone Luncheon

The Junior League of Dallas held its annual Milestones Luncheon, presented by The Kohl Foundation, on Nov. 17 in the Hilton Anatole Hotel’s Chantilly Ballroom. This year’s event featured a conversation with Academy Award®-Winning actress Octavia Spencer. The JLD also recognized its 2017-2018 Sustainer of the Year, Linda Perryman Evans.

Spencer spoke about being a Southerner at heart, favorites and faux pas, industry crushes and who has inspired her and stood beside her through it all. Octavia’s playful spirit had guests hooked, and they couldn’t get enough of her hilarious obsession with Jackie Chan, with whom she says she is dying to work. She also touched on all the “crazy” currently happening in the industry and left the audience with a message to “spread happiness, joy, and compliments.”

The annual Milestones Luncheon is a platform to raise awareness for programs and issues supported by the JLD, as well as recognize the achievements and impact of its esteemed volunteers who are making a difference in the Dallas community. Proceeds from the Luncheon, along with general underwriting efforts, allow the JLD to annually grant more than $1 million dollars to the Dallas community.