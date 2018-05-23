KidneyTexas, Inc. Fashion Show Revealed

KidneyTexas, Inc. Spring Membership Tea was hosted by Gigi Salley in her Highland Park home. The fashionable event was chaired by Deborah McKeever as Tea invitation encouraged everyone to wear their favorite hats and tea attire.

2018 Advisory Board Chair, Therese Cox, announced the chair for the 2018 Fashion Show and Luncheon Transforming Lives, Annalee Aston with Dr. Goran Klintmalm as honorary advisor. Mary Lee Cox is the president of KidneyTexas, Inc.

Slated for Sept. 27, Transforming Lives will feature fashions from sponsor TOOTSIES in a fabulous runway presentation by renowned producer Jan Strimple.

Underwriting begins at $2,500 and is available at levels up to $50,000. Table host, sponsor and underwriter benefits include preferred seating, special program visibility and more. A limited number of $250 seats are available. Patron Individual seating tickets are at $500 and $1,000.

For more information, visit the web site at kidneytexas.org, email [email protected] or call 214-891-0896.