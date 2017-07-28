La Fête Royale Presentation Gala

by · July 28, 2017

  • Carol and Sam Dalton with their daughter Katie, The Duchess of the French Riviera at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    2893Pre-Presentation
  • Escort Matthew Vandermeer between his brothers William and Jack  at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3222Pre-Presentation
  • Duchess of Champs-Elysees Erica Yaguchi and Duchess of Provence Sarah Unkefer with Duchess Chair Mary Lee Miller at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3377Pre-Presentation
  • Duchess of the Louvre Alexandra McGeoch, Duchess of Limoges Anna Buford, and Duchess of Marseille Madeline Toole at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3379Pre-Presentation
  • Escort Jack Martin with Duchess of Avignon Maddie Fehlman at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3413Pre-Presentation
  • Duchess of Reims Clara Beecherl and Duchess of the Loire Valley Shanley Huckabee share a relaxed moment with escort Sam Stewart at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3414Pre-Presentation
  • The 2017 La Fiesta Duchesses and Escorts at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3456Pre-Presentation
  • The 2017 La Fiesta Duchesses at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3458Pre-Presentation
  • Duchess of the Arc de Triomphe Ellie Bush performs the Texas Dip at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3754Presentation
  • Vale Fitzpatrick escorts the Duchess of Sacre-Coeur Fields Dunston at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3854Presentation
  • Past Order of the Flags President Jack Gosnell with his daughter Ellie, The Duchess of Place de la Concorde at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    3870Presentation
  • Ed Toole and his daughter Madeline, The Duchess of Marseille at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    4500Presentation
  • The Duchess of Texas - Keaton Calhoun and her father David Calhoun at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5090Presentation
  • Duchess of Paris Savanna Jones with her Escort Cade Kimzey at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5322Presentation
  • Duchess of Orleans Dorothy Meachum with her mother, past La Fiesta Chair Eloise Meachum, her brother Will and father Robert at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5474Post-Presentation
  • "La Fete Royale" Gala Chairs Anne Besser and Michelle Johnson at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5489Post-Presentation
  • Escort Charlie O’Brien (center) with his family Joe, Thayer, Andrew and Lacey O'Brien at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5533Post-Presentation
  • Lisa Glieber with her Escort son Thomas at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5768Post-Presentation
  • Escort Bobby Hrncir (center) with his family at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5878Post-Presentation
  • La Fiesta President Mary Hubbard with her daughter Elizabeth, The Duchess of Alsace-Lorraine, her husband John and their sons at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    5947Post-Presentation
  • Duchess of Giverny Jeanne Anne Bullington dances with her father Michael Bullington at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    6194Post-Presentation
  • Duchess of Fontainebleau Peyton Schlachter with her parents Kim and Danny Schlachter at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    6245Post-Presentation
  • Angela Cheeves dances with her son Escort Conner Cheeves at the Presentation Gala. (Photo: James French Photography)
    6274Post-Presentation

