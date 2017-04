The Order of the Flags announced the 2017 La Fiesta Duchesses, Escorts, and Beneficiaries at a French-inspired reception on Dec. 20 at the Belo Mansion and Pavilion. President Shelby Bush announced the forty duchesses and forty escorts who will be formally presented at the 32nd annual La Fiesta Presentation Gala.

La Fiesta Chairs Rebecca Gregory and Nancy Monning announced that the 2017 Gala, “La Fête Royale,” will be held on June 10 at the Fairmont Hotel.