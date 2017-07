Bachendorf’s held an event on the evening of June 6th for the 2017 La Fiesta Duchesses and their parents. Although unable to attend, Katy and Lawrence Bock hosted a reception honoring the Duchesses and their parents at the Preston Center Bachendorf’s location and presented each Duchess with Mikimoto pearl earrings.

The party was co-chaired by Terrie Jenevein and Shannon Pettle.