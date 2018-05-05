Mad Hatter’s A Garden By The Sea

An ode to the Guilded Age, Dallasites filled the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Mad Hatter’s Tea and Luncheon – A Garden by the Sea. The April 12 event was chaired by Venise Stuart and very special thanks was given to Dr. Linda Burk and her husband, John Gilmore, for their generosity in underwriting the water feature in A Woman’s Garden. The fashion show was presented by Jan Strimple, featuring fashions from longtime sponsor TOOTSIES.

