Mad Hatter’s A Garden By The Sea

by · May 5, 2018

  • Steve and Laura Holden. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0048
  • Melissa A. Lewis and Venise Stuart. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0092
  • Dr. Linda Burk. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0157
  • Carole Ann Brown. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0166
  • Empress Gilbert, Lee Fuqua, Ali Nugent, Patti Flowers, and Joe Vilaiwan. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0193
  • Yvonne Crum and Donna Darling. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0264
  • Barbara Daseke. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0278
  • Donna Arp Weitzman, Kay Hammond, Carmaleta Whiteley Felton, and Barbara Daseke. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0285
  • Brooke and Connie Carreker. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0343
  • Claire Cunningham. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0346
  • Sarah Hardin and Lynn Townsend Dealey. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0349a
  • Pat McDonough, Natalie Taylor, and Jan Ward. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0397
  • Dustin Holcomb and Nerissa von Helpenstill. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0404
  • Nell Denman. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0447a
  • Former Mad Hatter’s Tea Chairs: Jocelyn White (2016); Dyann Skelton (1996); Linda Spina (2017); Carol Resnick (1998); Sharon Adams (1991); Barbara Daseke, (2012); Carmaleta Whiteley Felton (2012); Venise Stuart (2018); Yvonne Crum (2002); Kim Matthews (2007); Barbara Bigham (1995); Carole Ann Brown (1989); Linda Ivy (1993); Sharon Ballew (2010). (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0473
  • Dr. John Gilmore and Dr. Linda Burk with Ron Corning. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN0578
  • Fashions from TOOTSIES. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1272
  • Fashions from TOOTSIES. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1436
  • Fashions from TOOTSIES. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1525
  • Fashions from TOOTSIES. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1570
  • Lee Fuqua and Julia Kanaan. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1669
  • Empress Gilbert and Carmaleta Whiteley Felton. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1673
  • Winner of Gilded Age True to Theme, Cathy Cothrum. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1681
  • Joe Vilaiwan and Carmen Hancock. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1695
  • Kunthear Mam Douglas and Alanna Sarabia. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1699a
  • Winners of All That Jazz Best Group presented by Hat Judge Ali Nugent. All of the hats were created by Debbie McKeever. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1704
  • Jocelyn White. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1720
  • Group from TOOTSIES, fashion show sponsor. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1737
  • Jan Strimple. (Photo: Dana Driensky)
    _DAN1775

