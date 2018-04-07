Mad Hatter’s Reveal Judges

TOOTSIES in Preston Center hosted the Judges Reveal soirée enticing invitees with Mimosas and Millinery featuring spring’s finest frocks, hats, and a personal appearance by milliner Christine A. Moore, who flew in from New York especially for the event.

Along with Christine Moore, TOOTSIES donated a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the hats back to the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, the Mad Hatter’s Tea beneficiary organization. This year’s Mad Hatters event, A Garden By The Sea, will be held April 12, and it will reflect a time of grace, elegance, style, and sophistication.