Mad Hatter’s Reveal Judges

by · April 7, 2018

  • The Scene: Millinery by Christine A. Moore. Hats galore displayed on a wall of grass. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Delicious cookies to accompany the mimosas. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Mad Hatter’s chair Venise Stuart with TOOTSIES District Manager, Nerissa von Helpenstill. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Kunthear Mam Douglas models a hat. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Lori Alexander. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Giana de Paul and Renee Farren. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Alanna Sarabia, Empress Gilbert, Ali Nugent, and Patti Flowers. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Pat McDonough and Dyann Skelton. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Mad Hatter’s Tea logo, A Garden by the Sea, by Lynn Townsend Dealey. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Honorary Chair Linda Burk. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Jan Strimple and Emilynn Wilson. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Linda Spina and Jocelyn White. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
  • Melissa A. Lewis, Christine A. Moore, and Regina Bruce. (Photo: by Dana Driensky)
