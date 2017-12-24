Mad Hatter’s Tea 30th Year Theme Revealed

Mad Hatter’s Tea 2018 chair Venise Stuart, along with Linda Burk, honorary chair and Melissa A. Lewis, president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum, welcomed committee members and supporters to TOOTSIES to reveal the theme of next spring’s Mad Hatter’s Tea.

The big reveal came as covers were lifted from the posters and the logo by Lynn Townsend Dealey appeared. Venise announced the theme, “A Garden by the Sea,” which will reflect a time of grace, elegance, style and sophistication.

Mark your calendars for April 12, 2018 and join the over 450 ladies and gents to celebrate spring in Dallas at the Mad Hatter’s Tea.