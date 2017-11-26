Making it to the Ball

As December rolls around, everything begins to revolve around the season of giving. But the minds of the Crystal Charity Ball women are fixated on philanthropy all year.
For the past 65 years, Crystal Charity Ball has been an ambitious advocate for children’s welfare. It has raised more than $130 million for upwards of 140 carefully chosen organizations that provide educational, medical, and social services for children in Dallas County.
This year’s chair, Pam Perella, has led the 100-member committee to what has been another successful year.
Pam Perella, chairman. (Courtesy photo)
Under her reign, committee members have been diligently working to achieve their $5.8 million fundraising goal for eight charities: the Autism Treatment Center Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the Dallas Holocaust Museum, Hunger Busters, Presbyterian Communities and Services Foundation, Rainbow Days, and Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy.
“There are some that may not realize this is a 9 to 5 job, five days a week, or more,” Perella said. “All the members work very hard. Crystal Charity is a wonderful organization filled with women with a passion for helping others.”
Each fundraising season closes with an exclusive black-tie gala featuring cocktails, games, a silent auction, dinner, and dancing – all set to a theme. The soiree celebrates all patrons who contributed to the annual fundraising goal.
More than 1,500 guests will enjoy a wintery “Evening in the Alps” on Dec. 2 in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole.
Perella described the upcoming event – which is designed by Dallas icon Tom Addis – in three words: unique, beautiful, and clever.
Between the ball’s esteemed track record and the Carolina Herrera gown Perella plans on wearing, that description puts it modestly.
Underwriters who give $5,000 or more receive tickets to the ball.
For more information, visit crystalcharityball.org.
COMMITTEES: Click images for more information
-
-
Silent Auction/Special Gifts:
Silent Auction Chair: Cheryl Joyne
Special Gifts Chair: Anne Besser
Co-Chairmen: Janie Condon, Tucker Enthoven, Pat Harloe, Ruth Kupchynsky and Alison Malone, (not pictured) Delilah Boyd, Nancy Carlson, Katherine Coker, and Roz Colombo.
Special Active Advisor: Anne Besser.
Special Inactive Advisor: Carol Seay.
-
-
Underwriting:
Chair: Leslie Diers
Co-Chairmen: Libby Allred, Lisa Cooley, Laura Downing, Tanya Foster, Suzy Gekiere, Amy Hegi, Alison Malone, Mary Martha Pickens, Beth Thoele, Piper Wyatt and Emilynn Wilson, (not pictured) Heather Esping, Lynn McBee, Shelle Sills, and Stacey Walker.
-
-
Children’s Book:
Chair: Elizabeth Gambrell
Co-Chairmen: April Abney-Lambert, Carole Lou Bruton, Tricia George, Libby Hegi, Alison Malone, Peggy Meyer, and Beth Thoele.
-
-
Kickoff:
Kickoff Chairmen: Melissa Macatee, Paige Locke,
Vinnie Reuben.
-
-
Foundations:
Chair: Kristina WhitcombInactive Advisor: Sarah LosingerCommittee: Bunny Cotten, Marie Dean, Jennifer Dix, Susan Farris, Patti Flowers, Kimber Hartmann, Leigh Anne Haugh, Susan McSherry, Mary Meier-Evans, Amy Prestidge, Vinnie Reuben, Linda Secrest, Paige Slates, and Alicia Wood.
BENEFICIARIES: Click images for more information
-
-
Autism Treatment Center:
A private, nonprofit organization established in 1976, its mission is to assist those with autism and related disorders through residential, educational, and therapeutic services and research. In 2004, it received the Center for Nonprofit Management Innovation award.
-
-
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star:
Funded in 1927, the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters agency in the world focuses on building one-on-one relationships between a child and a role model empowering them to succeed. In 2015, it was awarded the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award for their dedication to serving children in the community.
-
-
Children’s Medical Center Foundation:
It provides grants for Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Children’s Medical Center Plano, eight specialty centers, 20 Children’s Health Pediatric Group primary care practices, nine Our Children’s House rehabilitation facilities, home health, physician services and the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern.
-
-
Dallas Holocaust Museum:
Founded in 1984 and dedicated to teaching the history of the Holocaust as well as advancing human rights to end hatred and prejudice in the community, the museum is recognized for it’s creative programming, internationally recognized exhibits, and outstanding speakers.
-
-
Hunger Busters:
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2000 with a mission to end childhood hunger. Meals are provided for children through their signature “Feed the Need” after school programs in the Dallas Independent School District. In 2017, HungerBusters will provide 350,000 meals to 11 DISD schools. In April, HungerBusters received the Wal-Mart Community Players award.
-
-
Presbyterian Communities and Services Foundation:
Established in 2008, the nonprofit, faith-based organization’s mission is to provide resources and quality care to residents, patients and families in need. The program will serve more than 1,000 children through therapy and support services.
-
-
Rainbow Days:
The nonprofit organization focuses on providing children in high-risk situations with skills and support to create positive futures. Founded in 1982, Rainbow Days has now implemented support groups in schools, shelters and other community areas in Dallas serving nearly 180,000 children.
-
-
Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy:
The academy focuses on empowering the future and has been awarded the TCCED accreditation and Member of NCEA.