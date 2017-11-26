Making it to the Ball

As December rolls around, everything begins to revolve around the season of giving. But the minds of the Crystal Charity Ball women are fixated on philanthropy all year.

For the past 65 years, Crystal Charity Ball has been an ambitious advocate for children’s welfare. It has raised more than $130 million for upwards of 140 carefully chosen organizations that provide educational, medical, and social services for children in Dallas County.

This year’s chair, Pam Perella, has led the 100-member committee to what has been another successful year.

Under her reign, committee members have been diligently working to achieve their $5.8 million fundraising goal for eight charities: the Autism Treatment Center Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the Dallas Holocaust Museum, Hunger Busters, Presbyterian Communities and Services Foundation, Rainbow Days, and Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy.

“There are some that may not realize this is a 9 to 5 job, five days a week, or more,” Perella said. “All the members work very hard. Crystal Charity is a wonderful organization filled with women with a passion for helping others.”

Each fundraising season closes with an exclusive black-tie gala featuring cocktails, games, a silent auction, dinner, and dancing – all set to a theme. The soiree celebrates all patrons who contributed to the annual fundraising goal.

More than 1,500 guests will enjoy a wintery “Evening in the Alps” on Dec. 2 in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole.

Perella described the upcoming event – which is designed by Dallas icon Tom Addis – in three words: unique, beautiful, and clever.

Between the ball’s esteemed track record and the Carolina Herrera gown Perella plans on wearing, that description puts it modestly.

Underwriters who give $5,000 or more receive tickets to the ball.

For more information, visit crystalcharityball.org.

