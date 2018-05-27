Martha Stewart Received the Great Contributor Award from Dallas Arboretum

Martha Stewart spoke at the Celebrating Martha and her 90th book Martha’s Flowers event at the Dallas Arboretum on May 11.

During the event, she received the Dallas Arboretum’s Great Contributor to Art Award.

The event also included an Invitational Fine Art Acquisitions opportunity where guests bid on artwork, curated by Gail Sachson, from local artists. All proceeds went towards the benefit of the Dallas Arboretum.

Stewart signed copies and talked about her latest book, Martha’s Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying, which features gardening advice developed through decades of experience.

After the signing, Stewart toured the Dallas Arboretum, with President Mary Brinegar. Reverend Joshua Whitfield, pastoral administrator and rector of Saint Rita Catholic Community, gave the invocation.

Guests enjoyed a lunch featuring recipes from Entertaining by Martha Stewart. Prepared by Gil’s Elegant Catering, the menu included Chilled Vichyssoise, Blackberry Mousse with Lavender and Lemon Tart with Rose Petals.

The program concluded with a conversation with Stewart and Kevin Sharkey where they spoke about their latest book.