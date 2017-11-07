On Oct. 11, President and Mrs. George W. Bush hosted the Methodist Health System Folsom Leadership Award Patron Party in the Presidential Reception Hall at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in honor of 2017 recipient David B. Miller. Miller is co-founder and managing partner of EnCap Investments and a community leader who supports numerous charities through the Miller Family Foundation.

Miller received the prestigious award at a sold out dinner on Oct. 25 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Established in 2005, the award recognizes individuals whose demonstrated commitment and excellence in community leadership emulate the achievements of the late Dallas Mayor Robert S. Folsom.

In 2016, Methodist Health System provided more than $149 million in unreimbursed charity care, which represents a growing portion of total care provided in North Texas. The Folsom dinner, recognized as one of Dallas’s largest fundraising events, has raised more than $15 million net to benefit Methodist Health System’s programs and services.