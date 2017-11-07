Methodist Health System Folsom Leadership Award

by · November 7, 2017

  • Debbie and Don Jarma. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    GM101117-1398-2 Debbie and Don Jarma
  • Harold and Joy Duncan. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    GM101117-1468-2 Harold and Joy Duncan
  • 2017 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Awards Honoring David B. Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    1 group photo
  • Katy Miller, Kyle Miller, Doug Brooks, and David Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    3 Katy Miller, Kyle Miller, Doug Brooks, David Miller
  • President Bush with the Miller family. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    4 President Bush with Miller family
  • Deborah Miller Sanford and Carolyn Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    5 Deborah Miller Sanford, Carolyn Miller
  • Ken Hersh, Lottye and Bobby Lyle. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    6 Ken Hersh, Lottye and Bobby Lyle
  • Gail and Gerald Turner. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    7a Gail and Gerald Turner
  • Stacey and Dan Branch, Jeanne Phillips, and Dr. Martin Hurst. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    8 Stacey and Dan Branch, Jeanne Phillips, Dr. Martin Hurst
  • Don and Debbie Jarma with Sharon and Steve Folsom. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    9 Folsom family Don and Debbie Jarma, Sharon and Steve Folsom
  • Marilyn and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    10a Marilyn Mansfield, Dr. Stephen Mansfield
  • Jim Johnston and Jerry Smith. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    11 Jim Johnston, Jerry Smith
  • Robert McCulloch with Elaine and Michael Redden. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    12 Robert McCulloch, Elaine and Michael Redden
  • Mike Boone, Mark Griege, and Robert McCulloch. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    13 Mike Boone, Mark Griege, Robert McCulloch
  • Laura and Pete Lodwick. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    15a Laura and Pete Lodwick
  • Tucker and Gina Bridwell. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    16 Tucker and Gina Bridwell
  • Victor Crawford, Richard Duschi, and Winston Wright. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    17 Victor Crawford, Richard Duschi, Winston Wright
  • Ken and Julie Hersh. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    19a Ken and Julie Hersh
  • Luke and Candi Brandenberg. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    20 Luke and Candi Brandenberg
  • Dwight and Claire Emanuelson. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    21a Dwight and Claire Emanuelson
  • David and Tracey Huntley. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    24a David and Tracey Huntley
  • Pete and Laura Lodwick with Gay and Bill Solomon. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    27 Pete and Laura Lodwick, Gay and Bill Solomon
  • Brad Brooskire with Susanne and Jim Johnston and Jennifer and Andrew Clyde. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    28 Brad Brooskire, Susanne Johnston, Jim Johnston, Jennifer Clyde, Andrew Clyde
  • Steve and Sharon Folsom. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    29a Steve and Sharon Folsom
  • Larry and Kathy Helm. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    32a Larry and Kathy Helm
  • John and Lori Collins. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    33a John and Lori Collins
  • Louise and Dr. Joe LaManna. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    34a Louise LaManna, Dr. Joe LaManna
  • Dr. Stephen and Marilyn Mansfield with Gay Lynn and Kirk Wiginton. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    36 Dr. Stephen Mansfield, Marilyn Mansfield, Gay Lynn and Kirk Wiginton
  • Van and Melissa Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    37a Van and Melissa Miller
  • Paul and Jodi Miller. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    38a Paul and Jodi Miller
  • BR and Denny Holman. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    40a BR and Denny Holman
  • Selly and Joyce Belofsky with Chip Tardy. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    42 Selly and Joyce Belofsky, Chip Tardy
  • Candace and Gerald Alley. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    47a Candace and Gerald Alley
  • Dr. William and June Howard with Marilyn and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    GM101117-0976 Dr. William Howard, June Howard, Marilyn Mansfield, Dr. Stephen Mansfield
  • David B. Miller at the Robert S. Folsom Leadership Awards in his honor. (Photo: Grant Miller)
    GM101117-1171
  • Jim Johnston at the 2017 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Awards Honoring David B. Miller. Photo by Grant Miller
    GM101117-1291

