Morgan Stanley Annual Women’s Luncheon

On Nov. 9, 50 of Dallas’ most philanthropic women attended an intimate luncheon hosted by Morgan Stanley at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. The women gathered together to hear how Caroline Kraddick is growing out of the shadow of her father and into her own. As “Chief Happiness Officer” of Kidd’s Kids, she is determined to grow the family legacy of hope and happiness which her Dad, the late Kidd Kraddick started over 25 years ago.

As the centerpiece of the foundation, Kidd's Kids provides an all-expense-paid trip for approximately 50 children and their families to Walt Disney World in Florida each year. For many families that have children with life-threatening and life-altering conditions, this becomes the trip of their lifetime.

Ways to help this holiday season:

Text KIDD to 52000 anytime to donate $10.

Buy your tickets to Enchant Christmas at enchantchristmas.com. Enter Promo Code KIDD in the upper right hand box on the ticket purchase page for a portion of ticket and skate rental proceeds to support Kidd’s Kids.