New Friends New Life Raises Over $1.06M

by · June 1, 2017

  • Dr. R. Gerald Turner and John Tolleson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0128
  • Steve Lineweaver and Lindsey Knutson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0136
  • Lisa Cooley, Kelly Cruse, Joe Ehrmann, Tanya Foster, Gail Turner, and Dr. R. Gerald Turner at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0165
  • Diane Scovell, Pat Schenkel, and Roslyn Dawson Thompson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0171
  • Dave Monaco, Chris Kleinert, and Jeremy Hodge at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0189
  • Robin Bagwell and Katie Pedigo at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0198
  • Denise Long, Morgan Kennedy, and Paige Kendrick at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0212
  • Jennifer Chandler, Wendy Messmann, and Sarah Taylor at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0216
  • Mary Lincoln Neely, Kristi Ardissone, Melinda Meadows, and Doris Bonvino at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0222
  • Linda Lumsden, Gayla Plunkett, Tammy Ellis, and Susie Brennan at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0226
  • Christie Carter and Claire Emanuelson at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0232
  • David Pughes, Toni Pickens, and Pete Schenkel at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0248
  • Jan Langbein, Robin Skinner, Ashlee Kleinert, and Katie Pedigo at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0270
  • Tyler Kleinert, Will Ammons, and Ryan Bricker at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0273
  • June and Peter McGuire at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0277
  • Vicki Ramsey, Shannon Fischer, and Lynn Mahurin at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0280
  • Ciara, Clay, and Lisa Cooley at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0289
  • Joe Ehrmann, Mike Doocy, Nancy Rivard, and Shelia Fedrick at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0297
  • Tracy Rathbun and Monique Hohman at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0303
  • Shelly Slater speaking at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0411
  • Keynote Speaker and Co-Founder of InSideOut Initiative Joe Ehrmann at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0694
  • Dr. Carine Feyten, Sara Madsenmiller, and Chad Wick at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0740
  • Kristine Hoyle, Jeanne Phillips, Faith Johnson, and Lisa Troutt at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0752
  • Camille Grimes, Saleeta Rajuani, and Dena Oliver at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0788
  • Clayton Oliphant and Jay McCauley at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0793
  • Olivia Kearney and Cara French at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0799
  • Lisa Cooley, Kelly Cruse, and Tanya Foster at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0807
  • Pat and Bruce Morrice at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0814
  • Ashlee Kleinert, Joe Ehrmann, and Nancy Ann Hunt at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0819
  • Gary Stove, Congressman Ted Poe, Nancy Ann Hunt, and Bill Morse at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0825
  • Luncheon Co-Chairs Tanya Foster and Lisa Cooley at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    1-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Susan Holt, Luane McWhorter, Jennifer Sheehan, and Amanda Markwald at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    12-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Elaine Dickson, Claudeen Preston, Linda Willis, Armintha Peoples, Celleste Wallace, and Francene Vaden at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    24-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Tammy Meade, Nancy Rivard, and Teresa Garza at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    25-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Daneshe Bethune, Angela Nash, and Joy Duncan at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    47-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Elaine Wittmann, Patricia Daniel, Stephanie Oliver, Denise Priewe, and Laura Singer at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    48-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Lissie Donosky and Katherine Coker at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    71-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Kelly Perkins, Heather Randall, Maggie Kipp, and Kate Rose Marquez at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    77-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Local high schools representatives who piloted NFNL manKINDness® Curriculum: (Top Row) Lake Highlands Head Coach Lonnie Jordan, Berkner Head Coach Jim Ledford, BHS (Berkner) #16 Kevin Pierre, BHS #52 Lloyd McFarland, PHS (Pearce) #94 Troy Tubby, PHS #99 Quinn Boughton, PHS #88 Austin Forrester, Pearce Head Coach David Collins, Richardson Head Coach Greg Pels, (Bottom Row) LHHS (Lake Highlands) #15 Trumane Bell, LHHS #7 Terrance Clark, RHS (Richardson) #83 Christian Burrell, and RHS #95 Bryon Peck (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    79-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Lisa Troutt and Martha Copeland at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    82-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Grant Sparks, Todd Latiolais, Julia Walsh, Andrea Sparks, and Alan Schonborn at the event. (Photo: Maggie Hargrave)
    96-New_Friends_New_Life_MaggShots_Photography
  • Debbie Munir with Wendy and Boyd Messmann at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0018
  • Luncheon Co-Chairs Tanya Foster and Lisa Cooley at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0044
  • Cheryl and Richard Joyner with and Ellen Winspear at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0061
  • Sandy Nachman and Susan Chazanow at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0068
  • Ashley Lindsay, Allison Holms, and Melissa Cameron at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0075
  • Marsha Peavy and Nancy Best at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0106
  • Jennifer Houser, Lisa Ogle, and Ellen Winspear at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0114
  • Terrance Autry and Jim Savage with Jeoff and Lori Williams at the event. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0120

