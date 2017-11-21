Night at the Museum Intrigue

by · November 21, 2017

  • Co-chairs Mark and Meredith Plunkett, Hernan J.F. Saenz III, Sylvia E. Cespedes, and honorary co-chairs Kip Tindell, Sharon Tindell. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    1 TS2_1564
  • Honorary co-chairs, Kip and Sharon Tindell. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    1 TS2_1575
  • Juan Manuel Pascual and Albertina Cisneros. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1210
  • Dr. Linda Abraham-Silver and Lyda Hill. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1235
  • John and Rusty Jaggers with Mary Baerg, and Eric Einem. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1270
  • Eric and Shari Krueger. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1289
  • Gail and Jim Spann. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1329
  • Thomas Surgent and Yatzil Rubio. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1336
  • Hal and Diane Brierley. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1345
  • Lynn McBee with Dr. Craig and Jamie Williams. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1348
  • Lane Britain, Kate Britain, Dan Kohl. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1409
  • Katherine and Eric Reeves. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1430
  • Loren Greaves, Carolyn Greaves. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1436
  • Niña and Trevor Tollett. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1440
  • Eric Gilmour, Debra Phares, Julie Diaz with Lynn and Patrick Mahurin. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1453
  • Kevin Frye, Allicia Frye, JoAnn Brown, Doug Brown. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1464
  • Linda and Ken Wimberly. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1474
  • Margot and Ross Perot . (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1481
  • Hernan J.F. Saenz III and Dr. Linda Abraham-Silver. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1601
  • Guests look on as a 3D food printer designs a pancake. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1684
  • Russell Holloway and Lee Jamison examine fingerprints at an Agatha Christie-inspired “Poirot” crime lab. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1727
  • Courtney and Brian Ladewig experience augmented reality. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1760
  • JP and Melissa Sevilla with Kat and Tim Cournoyer. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1798
  • Lloyd Taylor, Baylee Titlow with Gary and Julie Titlow and Brittan and Nathan Stewart on the Earthquake Shake simulator. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1802
  • Oskar Novoa and Ryan Mitchell. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1837
  • Shag Carpet event designer, Mike Arreaga and Julie McCullough. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1940
  • Sally and Forrest Hoglund. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1945
  • Desmond Blair and Lyndsey Patterson strike a pose and dance in the Fashion Light Tunnel Booth. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1951
  • Gina D’Agostini and Jennifer Gaydos-Hartman. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1971
  • Magician entertains guests with “contact juggling” of glass/gravity ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1991
  • Guests dance at the After Party as the Taylor Pace Orchestra performs. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_2172
  • Hannah Bush and Ben Stephens. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_2241
  • Alex and Jacque Winslow with Jessica and Ryan McCauley. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_2278
  • designed the Perot Museum. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_2384

