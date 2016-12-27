Night at the Museum

December 27, 2016

  • Elevated drummers performing at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Body-painted gymnasts performing at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Karl and Carolyn Rathjen attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Gail and Jim Spann attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Dan Kohl and Hernan Saenz attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Margot Perot, Carolyn Rathjen, and Lyda Hill attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Don and Barbara Daseke attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Dan Kohl, Maria Garcia, Sylvia Cespedes, Hernan Saenz, and Dr. Tony Fiorillo attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • The VIP Lounge at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • John Jaggers, Andrew Gould, Robyn Gould, and Rusty Jaggers attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Rusty and John Jaggers attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Francie Moody and Kevin Dahlberg attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Ken and Linda Wimberly with Barbara and Pat Larkin at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Margot and Ross Perot, Sr. attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Katherine and Eric Reeves attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Justin and Nicole Small attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Lane and Kate Brittain attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Colonel Lloyd and Olivia Terry attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Thomas Surgent and Mariah Wilcox with Hunter and Wendy Covitz at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Jody and Sheila Grant with Tori and Russ Mulford at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Tony Fiorillo and Lynn McBee attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Party guests get rejuvenated at the Oxygen Blast Bar at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Kelsey Marsh, hair feather artist, and Wendy Covitz at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Jerry and Emy Lou Baldridge with Sally and Forrest Hoglund at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Aerialist in Expanding Universe Hall on Level 4 at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Suzanne Eskenasy and Taran Smith attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Jack Crews, Caroline McElroy, Rick Jones, Gayle Sands, and Lyda Hill attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Eileen Britz has a hair-raising time with the Van De Graff Generator on Level 3 at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Guests have fun at the dragon’s breath liquid nitrogen station on Level 2 at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Manhattan cranks it up for the after-party at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
  • Adam Nelson, Emily Sharp, Thomas Surgent, Katie Irving, and Grant Irving attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
