Elevated drummers performing at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Body-painted gymnasts performing at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Karl and Carolyn Rathjen attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Gail and Jim Spann attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Dan Kohl and Hernan Saenz attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Margot Perot, Carolyn Rathjen, and Lyda Hill attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Don and Barbara Daseke attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Dan Kohl, Maria Garcia, Sylvia Cespedes, Hernan Saenz, and Dr. Tony Fiorillo attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
The VIP Lounge at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
John Jaggers, Andrew Gould, Robyn Gould, and Rusty Jaggers attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Rusty and John Jaggers attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Francie Moody and Kevin Dahlberg attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Ken and Linda Wimberly with Barbara and Pat Larkin at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Margot and Ross Perot, Sr. attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Katherine and Eric Reeves attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Justin and Nicole Small attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Lane and Kate Brittain attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Colonel Lloyd and Olivia Terry attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Thomas Surgent and Mariah Wilcox with Hunter and Wendy Covitz at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Jody and Sheila Grant with Tori and Russ Mulford at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Tony Fiorillo and Lynn McBee attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Party guests get rejuvenated at the Oxygen Blast Bar at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Kelsey Marsh, hair feather artist, and Wendy Covitz at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Jerry and Emy Lou Baldridge with Sally and Forrest Hoglund at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Aerialist in Expanding Universe Hall on Level 4 at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Suzanne Eskenasy and Taran Smith attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Jack Crews, Caroline McElroy, Rick Jones, Gayle Sands, and Lyda Hill attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Eileen Britz has a hair-raising time with the Van De Graff Generator on Level 3 at the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Guests have fun at the dragon’s breath liquid nitrogen station on Level 2 at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Manhattan cranks it up for the after-party at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)
Adam Nelson, Emily Sharp, Thomas Surgent, Katie Irving, and Grant Irving attend the Night at the Museum event. (Photo by Jason Janik)