DIFFA/Dallas: Burgers & Burgundy

by · October 26, 2017

  • 2017 DIFFA:Dallas Style Council Ambassadors. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    2017 DIFFA:Dallas Style Council Ambassadors
  • Al James and Jay Maggio. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Al James, Jay Maggio
  • Alan May, Danielle Maurer, and Jimmy Gigliotti. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Alan May, Danielle Maurer, Jimmy Gigliotti
  • Alison Johnson, Shayne Robinson, and Steve Green. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Alison Johnson, Shayne Robinson, Steve Green (1)
  • Allane O'Neil and Dustin Holcomb. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Allane O'Neil, Dustin Holcomb
  • Brendan Lewis and Salvatore Lamastra. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Brendan Lewis, Salvatore Lamastra
  • Bryan LaFontaine and Shannon Small. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Bryan LaFontaine, Shannon Small (1)
  • One of the burgers from the 9th Annual Burgers and Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    BurgersBurgundy2017-2--0036WEB
  • Ninth Annual Burgers & Burgundy, Hosted at the Joule Hotel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    BurgersBurgundy2017-2--0191WEB
  • Ninth Annual Burgers & Burgundy, Hosted at the Joule Hotel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    BurgersBurgundy2017-0141WEB
  • Stephen Pyles at the 9th Annual Burgers & Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Candid Stephan Pyles
  • Cearan Henley at the 9th Annual Burgers & Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Cearan Henley
  • Chris Weir, Matthew Gilley, and Kimberly Weir. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Chris Weir, Matthew Gilley, Kimberly Weir
  • Christie Whitten and Claire Tompkins. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Christie Whitten, Claire Tompkins
  • Christopher Meinders and Reesh Ismail. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Christopher Meinders, Reesh Ismail
  • Dalton Gill, E.J. Griffin, Michael Shippe, and Doniphan Moore. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Dalton Gill, E.J. Griffin, Michael Shippe, Doniphan Moore
  • DJ Steffi Burns at the 9th Annual Burgers & Burgundy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    DJ Steffi Burns
  • E.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    E.J. Griffin, Reed Robertson
  • Elizabeth Grahsl, Steven Maroulis, Norah Meier, and Emily Winkel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Elizabeth Grahsl, Steven Maroulis, Norah Meier, Emily Winkel
  • Jason and Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Jason Oleniczak, Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak
  • Jim DiMarino, Brittanie Oleniczak, and David Gonzalez. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Jim DiMarino, Brittanie Oleniczak, David Gonzalez (1)
  • Jimmy Gigliotti, Paul Hollowell, Mitch Mosley, and J.L. Forke. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Jimmy Gigliotti, Paul Hollowell, Mitch Mosley, J.L. Forke
  • John Reoch and Antonia Hubert. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    John Reoch, Antonia Hubert (1)
  • Katy Sargent and Caroline Rubalcava. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Katy Sargent, Caroline Rubalcava (1)
  • Lainie Kritser and Graeme Ross. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Lainie Kritser, Graeme Ross
  • Leah Pasant and Jennifer Hadick. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Leah Pasant, Jennifer Hadick (1)
  • Megan and Michael Bennett with Stephanie McElroy. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Megan and Michael Bennett, Stephanie McElroy (1)
  • Melissa Enriquez and Brian Ramos. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Melissa Enriquez, Brian Ramos
  • Noel Rodriguez and Lee Borchert. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Noel Rodriguez, Lee Borchert
  • Rhonda Sargent Chambers, and Clint Bradley. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Clint Bradley (1)
  • Ryan Green, Simona Beal, and John Marrs. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Ryan Green, Simona Beal, John Marrs (1)
  • Thomas Byrd and Phil Harrison. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Thomas Byrd, Phil Harrison (1)

