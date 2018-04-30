No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party Patron Event

A balloon covered floor and 80’s tunes welcomed attendees to the patron event for the 2018 No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party, themed A Night to Remember, was held in the ballroom of the Turtle Creek Condominiums generously donated by resident and Honorary Co-Chair Dr. Steven Pounders. The No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party, presented by Purple Foundation, is the largest fundraiser for AIDS Services of Dallas, a non-profit that provides housing and support services for individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Pounders, No Tie Chair Leslie Frye and Publicity Chair Susan Friedman welcomed guests upon arrival. Although Honorary Co-Chair Kameron Westcott, well-known for her role in BRAVO’s Real Housewives of Dallas and founder of the SparkleDog brand, could not be in attendance, she sent her love through a video greeting. Guests mingled enjoying the beautiful evening in the indoor and outdoor space while savoring the scrumptious bites from Terilli’s, desserts by Chocolate Secrets and the signature Totally Tubular cocktail, made with Reyka Icelandic Vodka, grapefruit juice and cranberry juice. Special performance by Patti Le Plae Safe and Star Michaels concluded the evening leaving guests excited for the main event.

In addition to food and cocktails, the patron party served exciting new announcements. Awards were given to two deserving individuals. Charlie Calise, president of Calise Partners, received the Sheila Dolezal Humanitarian Award, for his advertising agency’s invaluable donation of creative services in rebranded and marketing No Tie for almost 10 years and for creating a new logo and “A Home for Life” campaign for ASD. Calise also served on ASD’s Board of Trustees for many years.

Don Neubauer, president and managing partner of Siter-Neubauer & Associates, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his endless dedication and support for ASD. Neubauer served on ASD’s Board of Trustees for 12 years as well as Chairman of the Board for the last three years. His firm volunteered tirelessly to recruit – not management and executives – but dinner hosts to help raise funds for No Tie.

“No Tie and ASD wouldn’t be where they are today without the help of these individuals, and we are happy to honor them through these prestigious awards,” said Frye.

The 2018 No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party themed “A Night to Remember,” will be held on April 7, starting at 7:00 p.m., at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $150 for VIP tickets, which includes early entry an hour before main event, auction preview, exclusive VIP lounge and bar in addition to VIP lines at each bar. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.notiedinner.org.