No Tie Dinner & Dessert Party Patron Event

by · April 30, 2018

  • Bert Gallagher and Don Gaiser. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Bert Gallagher, Don Gaiser
  • Betsy Orton, Sharon Fancher, and Craig Canant. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Betsy Orton, Sharon Fancher, Craig Canant
  • Bobby Elliott, MaryBeth O'Connor, David Nelson, and Debbie Ochoa. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Bobby Elliott, MaryBeth O'Connor, David Nelson, Debbie Ochoa
  • Carol and Tom Hatton. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Carol and Tom Hatton
  • Chris Keasler, David Millison, Jim Mannos, and Megan Kealer. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Chris Keasler, David Millison, Jim Mannos, Megan Kealer
  • Corey Thomas and Bill Cunningham. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Corey Thomas, Bill Cunningham
  • David Cooper and Earl Stewart. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    David Cooper, Earl Stewart
  • David Ewing and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    David Ewing, Leslie Frye
  • David Nelson and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    David Nelson, Leslie Frye
  • Dennis Kershner, Charlie Calise, and John Moreno. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Dennis Kershner, Charlie Calise, John Moreno
  • Henriette Martin and Shaffon Alexander. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Henriette Martin, Shaffon Alexander
  • Juan Martinez, Alex Sanchez, and Bridget Bouning. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Juan Martinez, Alex Sanchez, Bridget Bouning
  • Julia Kanaani and Gulnara Balic. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Julia Kanaani, Gulnara Balic
  • Kristi Holman, Don Neubauer, and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Kristi Holman, Don Neubauer, Leslie Frye
  • Leo Cusimano and Tony Cuves. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Leo Cusimano, Tony Cuves
  • Mark Mayland and Justin Jezek. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Mark Mayland, Justin Jezek
  • Michael Walker, Sara Fangmeyer, Don Maison, Chris Huffstutler, and Dylan Orrell. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Michael Walker, Sara Fangmeyer, Don Maison, Chris Huffstutler, Dylan Orrell
  • Patti Le Plae Safe, Leslie Frye, and Star Michaels. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Patti Le Plae Safe, Leslie Frye, Star Michaels
  • Paul Velez, Kim Seese, and Brian Brown. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Paul Velez, Kim Seese, Brian Brown
  • Samara Garth and Marion Marshall. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Samara Garth, Marion Marshall
  • Scott Parish, John Rieger, and Jacque Borel. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Scott Parish, John Rieger, Jacque Borel
  • Sergio Delgado and Jay Murter. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Sergio Delgado, Jay Murter
  • Susan Friedman, Dr. Steven Pounders, and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Kim Grubbs)
    Susan Friedman, Dr. Steven Pounders, Leslie Frye

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 30

The Thomas J. Harrison Bible Collection

March 2 - May 4
Mon 30

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

March 4 - June 3
Mon 30

Bogdan Perzynski: The Future’s Ecology

March 31 @ 6:00 pm - May 5 @ 9:00 pm
Mon 30

Story of the Year Writing Contest

April 2 @ 8:00 am - July 27 @ 11:30 pm
Mon 30

Inspired by Vision

April 2 @ 11:00 am - May 3 @ 5:00 pm