One Childhood One Chance Luncheon

by · December 16, 2017

  • Meg Munson McGonigle, John Munson, Kathryn Munson Beach, Charlie Munson, David Munson Jr., Merry Munson Wyatt, and David Munson Sr. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    1 Meg Munson McGonigle, John Munson, Kathryn Munson Beach, Charlie Munson, David Munson Jr., Merry Munson Wyatt, David Munson, Sr
  • Merry Munson Wyatt, Sonia Manzano, Kathryn Munson Beach, and Meg Munson McGonigle. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    3a Merry Munson Wyatt, Sonia Manzano, Kathryn Munson Beach, Meg Munson McGonigle
  • Patrick and Meg McGonigle, Sonia Manzano, Kathryn and Gentry Beach, and Merry and Brady Wyatt. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    5 Patrick & Meg McGonigle, Sonia Manzano, Kathryn & Gentry Beach, Merry & Brady Wyatt
  • Sonia Manzano reads to EFS Braswell students. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    6a Sonia Manzano reads to EFS Braswell students
  • Jacquie Donovan, Melody Whitus, Sonia Manzano, and Erin Young. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    8 Jacquie Donovan, Melody Whitus, Sonia Manzano, Erin Young
  • Margaret Spellings, Barbara McDermott, and Julie Smith. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    9 Margaret Spellings, Barbara McDermott, Julie Smith
  • Bill Novak, Van Sheets, and Brenda Sheets. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    10-136 Bill Novak, Van Sheets, Brenda Sheets
  • Rachel Goldberger and Susan Jones. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    11-116 Rachel Goldberger, Susan Jones
  • Bob and Linda Appel. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    12-114 Bob Appel, Linda Appel
  • Linus Wright, David Munson Jr., and Joyce Wright. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    18-128 Linus Wright, David Munson Jr., Joyce Wright
  • Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Gary Ahr. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    19-140 Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Gary Ahr
  • Patrick and Meg Munson McGonigle. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    20-135 Patrick McGonigle, Meg Munson McGonigle
  • Cherrise Cederqvist, Abi Perpall, and Kristel Bethel. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    21-155 Cherrise Cederqvist, Abi Perpall, Kristel Bethel
  • Grace-anne Greenblatt and Barbara Kerwin. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    22 Grace-anne Greenblatt, Barbara Kerwin
  • Jana Dodson and Kelly Grindinger. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    23 Jana Dodson, Kelly Grindinger (1)
  • Kaleta Johnson with Travis and Regina Munson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    24 Kaleta Johnson, Travis Munson, Regina Munson
  • Susie Munson and Liza Lee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    25 Susie Munson, Liza Lee
  • Joyce and Linus Wright. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    26 Joyce Wright, Linus Wright
  • John Breitfeller and Cynthia Izaguirre. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    28 John Breitfeller, Cynthia Izaguirre
  • Felix and Lori Munson with Marie and Pete Brookhart. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    30 Felix Munson, Lori Munson, Marie Brookhart, Pete Brookhart
  • Marcia and Noe Hinojosa. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    31-150 Marcia and Noe Hinojosa
  • Natalie Johnson, Rachel Trowbridge, Julie Rado, Lindsay Jacaman, and Meagan Sells. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    33-159 Natalie Johnson, Rachel Trowbridge, Julie Rado, Lindsay Jacaman, Meagan Sells
  • Sandra Dean and Julie Rickey. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    103 Sandra Dean, Julie Rickey
  • Milton Pace, Valencia Tave, and Shirley Pace. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    119 Milton Pace, Valencia Tave, Shirley Pace
  • David Munson Sr. and Joyce Wright. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    123 David Munson Sr., Joyce Wright
  • Richard and Hester Parker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    125 Richard Parker, Hester Parker
  • David Munson Jr. with James and Janette Huff. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    143 David Munson Jr. James Huff, Janette Huff
  • David Munson Jr. and Capera Ryan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    145 David Munson Jr., Capera Ryan
  • Shannon Parker, Amy Jacobs, and Betty Rajan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    146 Shannon Parker, Amy Jacobs, Betty Rajan
  • Mary Jalonick, Bob Marshall, and Terry Ford. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    152 Mary Jalonick, Bob Marshall, Terry Ford
  • Paul Klitzke, Peter and Suzan Fenner, Jane Taber, and Kelly Kunst. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    154 Paul Klitzke, Peter Fenner, Suzan Fenner, Jane Taber, Kelly Kunst
  • Sydney Reid-Hedge and Joel Hedge. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    156 Sydney Reid-Hedge, Joel Hedge
  • Eleanor and Ellis Munson, Jana Dodson, Kelly Grindinger, and Emily Herndon. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    Eleanor Munson, Ellis Munson, Jana Dodson, Kelly Grindinger, Emily Herndon
  • John and Elizabeth Selzer. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    John Selzer, Elizabeth Selzer
  • Milton Pace, Valencia Tave, Sonia Manzano, and Shirley Pace. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    Milton Pace, Valencia Tave, Sonia Manzano, Shirley Pace
  • Natalie Johnson, Rachel Trowbridge, Kathryn Beach, and Capera Ryan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    Natalie Johnson, Rachel Trowbridge, Kathryn Beach Capera Ryan
  • Students pray with Sonia Manzano. (Photo: Kristina Bowman and Lara Bierner)
    Students pray with Sonia Manzano

