Order of the Flags Hosts Gentlemen’s Night Out

The men of the Order of the Flags recently enjoyed a "Gentlemen's Night Out" at the home of Kelly and Stephen Clark. The party was attended by men of the Park Cities who "flooded" in for the standing room only event.

Order of the Flags President John Reniger welcomed members and their guests, and encouraged them to mingle and enjoy the bites and decadent macaroni and cheese bar provided by Shane Beck, owner of Good Food Catered. All enjoyed wines provided by Coquerel Family Wine Estates and beer selections from Andrews Distributing.

Party Co-Chairs Carol Dalton and Christie Reniger orchestrated a the festive and evening for the gentlemen.