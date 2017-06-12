Order of the Flags’ New Members

New members of La Fiesta’s Order of the Flags were officially welcomed into the fold at a cocktail reception at the Crescent Avenue manse of Penny Reid and Tom Nolan on May 7.

The poolside evening honored the men’s commitment to supporting the mission of La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, the 32 year old Park Cities charitable organization.

Order of the Flags 2016-2017 President Shelby Bush officially pinned the new members with the assistance of President-Elect John Reniger and applauded "the dedication of the many families who volunteer their time and financially contribute year after year to support La Fiesta’s hardworking beneficiaries."