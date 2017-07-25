Dallas CASA’s annual Parade of Playhouses was held from July 7 to 23 at NorthPark Center. The 22nd annual event, which raises awareness and funds for Dallas CASA, featured creative and unique children’s playhouses on display throughout NorthPark Center.

Parade of Playhouses has been Dallas CASA’s signature community and fundraising event since 1996. This year’s collection of 11 playhouses includes a whimsical English cottage, a Rubik’s cube, four winners from an international playhouse design competition and an activity-themed house with a climbing wall.

The houses are donated by local builders, organizations and corporations and available to win by raffle.