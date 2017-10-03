Park Place Dealerships Luxury & Supercar Showcase

by · October 3, 2017

  • Josh Snowhorn, with his 2017 McCaren. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Randy and Janet Bradshaw. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Emily Thomas and her mother Kathryn Lind. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Jared and Rachel Groff. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • David and Maya Lee. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Gabe and Chris Sorrells with their 1982 Porsche. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Brian, Candice and Grey Hansen. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Tyler and Allie Lee, Brooke Harris, and Marshall Ryan. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Bridget Armstrong, Evelyn Clark, Marcus Bolden, Pamela Luach and Kim Buffin. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Carl Brown of the North Texas Die Car group. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Joy Goodrum and Diana Pfaff. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Mason Haunschild and Niven Morgan. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase at the Four Seasons Resort Club in Irving, Texas. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Heather Gianopoulos, Debbie Carimi and Vanessa Simon. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Park Place Luxury Supercar Showcase. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Khalif Grandberry and Dejanae Parkman. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Paul Grussendorf with his 2009 Aston Martin DBS. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Katie Mikles and Kali Black Sheer. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Rayanah Pilgrim admiring dog, Jane Doe, at the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • Punit Modi at the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase. (Michael Ainsworth)
  • Matt White and Tyler Shahin in a Mercedes Benz. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
  • The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase.(Photo: David Alvey)
  • John Ridings Lee with a 1965 Shelby 427 SC Cobra. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • One of the ten Zagato Perana Z One cars created by a South African automobile. (Photo: David Alvey)designer.
  • David Hoffer with a 1971 Datsun 240z. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase at the Four Seasonas Dallas. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase at the Four Seasonas Dallas. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Mark Connor with a 1967 GT 500. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Dubiski Career High School students, Romello Harris, Priscilla Gaytan, Ronnie Alvivrez, Hiram Sanchez and Jose Medrano with a 1950 Chevy truck they helped restore. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • A row of Rolls-Royce carriages. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Park Place Motorsports driver, Patrick Lindsey with the # 73 Porsche 911 GT3R racecar. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Artist Lisa Daniels with her painting “Supercar – Mercedes 300 SL Roadster,” the official image for the inaugural Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • A rare 1938 Bugatti 57C Atalante and a $2.5 million, Bugatti Veyron. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Christina and Michael Veitenheimer.(Photo: David Alvey)
  • M.J, Nasim Farzaneh and Park Place Premier Collection New car Sales Manager, Malcolm Gage. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Cade, Fred and Angela Venuk. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Evelyn Clark at the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Tracis, Cruz and Chance Hollman. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Eddie Lee with a 2009 Koenigsegg CCXR, winner of the Bachendorf Crystal. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Allie Lee and Brook Harris. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Demetrios Lahiri and Demetrios Lahiri III. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Chef Kent Rathbun and Park Place Porsche GM, Patrick Huston. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Josy Cooner Collins and Marty Collins. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Sora Kim, Kellie Choi and Christine Kim. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Ed and Cindy Dawson and Park Place Lexus GM, Gary Venner. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Chad Worrell and Caroline Maguire. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Ty and Taylor Herrick. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Dan Knox, Lone Star Racing; Scott Stuart, Lexus Racing; and Patrick Lindsey with Caden Trumbly. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Ashley Layton and Julie Miller. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Serena Silvan and Cedric Davy. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Fast & Loud/Gas Monkey Garage TV personality Dennis and Kim Collins with Park Place Premier Collection parts manager, Jed Siddle. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Chris and Lisa Weeg. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • The awards for the Park Place Luxury and Supercar Showcase. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • NBC5 anchor, Deborah Ferguson and Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer, announce the winners of the inaugural Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer awards the Bachendorf Crystal for “Best in Class – Vintage” trophy to Jeff Wildin. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer awards the Bachendorf Crystal for “Best in Class – Classic” trophy to Michael Mann. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer awards the Bachendorf Crystal for “Best in Class – Contemporary” trophy to Paul Grussendorf. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Brad Oldham, Brooke Gardner, Ken Schnitzer, Andy Smith and Jessica Trudeau. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Brad Oldham, Corky Helstorm, Andy Smith and Ken Schnitzer. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer, awards the Bachendorf Crystal for “Chairman's Choice award” to John Ridings Lee. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • NBC5 anchor, Deborah Ferguson, Brad Oldham and Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer, toast to Park Place Dealerships’ 30th anniversary. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Park Place Dealerships chairman and founder, Ken Schnitzer, awards the “Spirit of Park Place” award to John Wampler for Best in Show.
  • “Best in Show” 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Detail hood ornament of "Best in Show" 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Corky Helstrom, winner of the "Salesmanship Club Choice Award" with his 1952 MG Roadster. (Photo: David Alvey)
  • Jeff Wildin, winner for “Best in Class – Vintage” for his 1933 MG Magna L-Type Racer. (Photo: David Alvey)
