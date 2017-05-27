Partners Card 25th Anniversary Kick Off

by · May 27, 2017

  • Partners Card 2017 Co-Chairs Jennifer Burns and Brynn Bagot Allday at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH004
  • The Family Place CEO Paige Flink and The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill Martin at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH011
  • Paula McCloud, Paige Flink, and Dana Clack at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH019
  • Melissa Sherrill Martin, Heather Street Baker, and Brett Dougall at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH028
  • Mary Gall, Stephen Bodwell, and Partners Card 2017 Co-Chair Jennifer Burns at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH036
  • Naz Jannah and Walter Love at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH038
  • Amy Camp, Partners Card 2017 Co-Chair Brynn Bagot Allday, and Past Partners Card Chair Diana Hamilton at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH041
  • Partners Card 2017 Honorary Chair Joanne Teichman, Past Partners Card Chair Lynn McBee, and Partners Card 2017 Honorary Chair Charles Teichman at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH043
  • Past Partners Card Chair Maggie Cook Kipp, Katherine Wynne, Scott Turner, The Family Place Vice President of Development Melissa Sherrill Martin, and Kelly Perkins at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH049
  • Kelly Jakauc, Amanda DeGraff, and The Family Place Development Manager Heather Street Baker at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH076
  • Traci and Ryan Freling at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH079
  • Past Partners Card Chairs with Paige Flink at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH091
  • David and Sheryl Pidgeon at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH093
  • Roderick Bonds and Cameo Raymond at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH096
  • Meg Bither and Past Partners Card Chair Diane Fullingim at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH097
  • Bank of Texas Team Ralph Prieto, Eric White, and Mike Meredith at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH101
  • Myriam Prodanovic, Anton Prodanovic, and Past Partners Card Chair Sara Friedman at the kick off party. (Photo: George Fiala)
    PCH102

