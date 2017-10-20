Partners Card Leading Ladies

Behind every charitable effort there’s someone steering the ship. In the case of this year’s Partners Card fundraiser, Brynn Bagot Allday and Jennifer Burns are the ladies at the helm.

Having both served as Partners Card chairs in the past — 2005 and 2009, respectively — Allday and Burns are familiar with the many responsibilities that come with organizing the 10-day shopping event.

Allday’s roots with Partners Card go back to 2002, when she joined The Family Place Partners Auxiliary. Her firm, Brynn Bagot Public Relations, has handled media relations for the fundraiser for the past 14 years. Taking on the role of 2017 chair was an honor she was proud to accept.

“The most rewarding part of being a Partners Card chair is knowing we will truly make a difference in the life of a man, woman, or child who is experiencing family violence,” Allday said. “If one woman calls the emergency hotline as a result of seeing the Partners Card promotion, that is a win and why we dedicate our time and resources to this event.

“I have had several close family members and friends experience domestic violence – whether physical, emotional, or verbal abuse. Because of their experiences, I am very passionate about The Family Place’s mission to end family violence.”

Other endeavors close to her heart include the Junior League of Dallas, American Heart Association, Community Partners of Dallas, Helping Our Heroes, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the Cattle Baron’s Ball.

As for Burns, chairing the event in 2009 was her first undertaking for Partners Card. But, with more than 18 years of experience in event planning, she “put on her big girl pants” and embraced the position. In 2013, she served as president of The Family Place Partners Auxiliary.

“There are many rewarding aspects of being a chair and being involved in this event, where the planning and preparation takes place for over a year,” Burns said. “It truly warms my heart and brings a tear to my eye to listen to [survivors’] progress and know that you are part of making a difference in their lives.”

Although she spends the majority of her time with The Family Place and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, she has also been a key player with Taste of the Cowboys and the Birthday Party Project.

Chairing next year’s Trains at NorthPark is next on her list, but she first plans to utilize her Partners Card with a shopping trip (or five) to redecorate her home.

Allday plans to get a head start on Christmas shopping for a long list of family and friends.

Partners Card Gives Shopping a Charitable Purpose

Get some retail therapy in while also doing some good for those in need.

Presented by Bank of Texas, with the purchase of a Partners Card, shoppers will receive 20-percent discounts from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 at more than 750 retailers. One Partners Card equates to one night of shelter for a woman and her child; two cards equal two weeks of child care at The Family Place’s emergency shelter; and three would provide 100 meals to victims of family violence.

To purchase a card, call 214-443-7754, visit partnerscard.org, or download the Partners Card app.

Participating retailers will also be selling cards beginning Oct. 21.

ABOUT THE FAMILY PLACE:

The Family Place provides victims of family violence with safe housing, counseling, legal services, child care, and more. It also offers behavioral counseling for abusive family members.

Since 1978, it has counseled more than 210,000 clients; provided shelter to more than 23,000 victims; answered more than 575,000 calls for help, and taught more than 20,000 abusers how to change their behavior.