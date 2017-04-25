Partners Card’s 25th Anniversary Lunch

April 25, 2017

  • Shivangi Pokharel, Molly Nolan, and Amanda DeGraff at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-9
  • Melissa Sherrill Martin, Sally K. Johnson, and Heather Street Baker at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-11
  • Susan Farris and Suzy Gekiere at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-20
  • Ralph Prieto, Mike Meredith, and Bob White at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-25
  • Kelley Schadt and Lynn McBee at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-38
  • Kate Rose Marquez, Lisa Singleton, and Kristen Sanger at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-46
  • Sally K. Johnson, Sally Hoglund, and Brenda West Cockerell at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-57
  • Maggie Kipp, Jane Rozelle, Samantha Wortley, and Nancy Gopez at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-62
  • Lynn McBee, Paige Flink, and Joanne Teichman at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-68
  • Annika Cail, Nancy Scripps, and Kathryn Henry at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-70
  • Asgid Ramos and Anne Goyer at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-73
  • Julius Pickenpack and Lacy Ball at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-105
  • Brynn Bagot Allday and Jennifer Burns at the AWARE Affair luncheon. (Photos: George Fiala)
    pcardcc-112

