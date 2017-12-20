Paws Cause Holiday Party

Winter-red roses bloomed all around under the magnificent crystal chandelier gracing the entryway of the Ralph Lauren Boutique at Highland Park Village on Dec. 6, where ladies and gentlemen gathered in the holiday spirit to celebrate Paws Cause and shop for friends and family, all to benefit the SPCA of Texas. Guests sipped wine and champagne and nibbled sweet and savory delicacies as they browsed.

Portion of the proceeds from the event's sales went to SPCA of Texas. Many of the guests were spotted walking out with armfuls of beribboned boxes and bags, admiring the gorgeous window display featuring the classic Ralph Lauren teddy bears dressed in holiday finery.

Debra Burns, Sr. Vice President for Development for the SPCA of Texas, thanked Ralph Lauren at Highland Park Village and Susie Swanson and Taylor Cousins for hosting the soirée. Burns also toasted to newlyweds Susie Swanson and Kevin Coffey on their recent marriage and presented them with a framed photo of the couple from last year’s event, engraved with “Furever Friends.”

Paws Cause will be held on Jan.28, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center. Honorary chairs are Marsha Pendleton Gray and Richard Gray.